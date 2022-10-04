 Fall Drinks | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 04, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Fall Drinks 

The Simple Black Coffee

By

Fall brings a whole slew of seasonal coffees. It’s not just pumpkin spice; coffee nerds have a bunch of fall flavors they bring out for spooky season infusing cinnamon, pecan, caramel apple and more. I, however, am not a coffee nerd — I drink Red Bull most mornings, for Christ’s sake. I’ve never drunk anything that’s been delicately poured to look like a leaf. I’ve had espresso maybe twice in my life. The only coffee in my cabinet is a stale Costco-brand roast.

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • unsplash

So, when my editor tasked me with a coffee write-up, I’m not going to lie—I was at a loss. I’ll drink the stuff but only to satiate my ruinous addiction to caffeine. I said f—- all this seasonal nonsense, I’m going to get a black coffee and I’m going to get it from somewhere that’s one of the best at their craft in Bend: Lone Pine Coffee Roasters. 

Ordering a black coffee from Lone Pine is almost embarrassing. You can see people in the back of the store working with massive sacks of high-quality coffee beans sourced from around the world. There are delicious pastries on display. Workers behind the counter are operating mystery machines that I assume make the fancier coffees that I’m not getting. When my order is just a pour from a pot, I feel like I’m missing out on some serious fanfare.

But, like I said, I’m no coffee nerd. Coffee is fuel, the kind of fuel I need to write articles about things I have no idea about. And this fuel did exactly what was needed. Before I knew it I typed 300 words about my mundane experience buying a black coffee and my eye was twitching. I’m not the best judge of what makes a good coffee, but can say Lone Pine is definitely a better brewer than whoever fills the pot at the office, than me brewing on my $20 coffee machine and better than the McDonald’s workers brewing McCafe. 


Lone Pine Coffee Roasters

Boomtown location: 910 NW
Harriman, Ste. 150, Bend

East End location: 1462 NE Cushing Dr., Ste 160, Bend
Lonepinecoffeeroasters.com


About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More Breakfast & Lunch Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Current Fiction Book Club

Staff Pick
Current Fiction Book Club - Roundabout Books

Wed., Oct. 5, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More by Jack Harvel

  • Save Arnold Sues Arnold

    Save Arnold Sues Arnold

    A coalition of neighbors in Deschutes River Woods is suing their irrigation district over a proposed piping of an open canal
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 5, 2022
  • The First Tribally Owned Museum in the West Nears 30

    The First Tribally Owned Museum in the West Nears 30

    As Indigenous People's Day approaches Oct. 10, the first tribally owned museum in the West is nearing 30 years of sharing and preserving the cultures of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 5, 2022
  • Wyden Touts Tax Credits

    Wyden Touts Tax Credits

    The Senator toured an apartment complex and promoted tax credits as a means to build more affordable housing
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 5, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 6, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation