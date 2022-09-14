Fall Style: Earthy, Cozy, Retro 

Trends have a tendency to come and go, but some styles permeate so deeply into our culture of fashion that they come back up time and time again. This fall, modern fashion meets classic and retro style; baggy fits, cozy covers, earth tones and plenty of denim. In an active city like Bend, where modern athleisure reigns supreme almost any time of the year, dare to be bold by bringing back the classics with some modern touch-ups. From outfits inspired by the rugged American West to urban ‘90s throwbacks and more, check out the outfits curated by two popular downtown Bend retail destinations, Revolvr and Evrgreen.



Left to right: (Noah) Richer Poorer white T-shirt, Nuew ray straight jean, Clae shoes, Dehen 1920 cardigan. (Bri) Driftwood darling blazer by Sage the Label. Vintage rib square neck shirt by Richer Poorer, Boots Yolana by Billini. (Devon) Freenote wilks pants, Freenote landcaster shirt (Sarah) All Day top by L*space, Devin Blazer by Outerknown. click to enlarge Andrew Banasselt

Left to right (Devon) Neuw chino jeans, Rhythm linen brown shirt, Redwing boots iron ranger. (Sarah) Trills denim pants, classic tank top by Rhythm, Second Chance Sherpa yellow cardigan by Sadie and Sage, Jinna boots by Billini. (Noah) Freenote cloth Rrabuco jeans, Freenote cloth utility shirt, Redwing Moc Toe boots. Masculine and Modern: Revolvr Menswear Taking inspiration from everywhere possible, Revolvr proudly boasts a diverse collection of brands and styles that can fit any generation. The curated walls are covered with everything from casual T-shirts and board shorts from surf and skate brands to formal wear, business casual wear and even an entire wall dedicated to the durable and American-made ranch wear. Those needing new swim trunks for a vacation, a shirt for a first date, denim that actually fits or a jacket so tough it will outlive its owner can find those items at Revolvr. click to enlarge Andrew Banasselt

Richer poorer white tshirt, Nuew Ray straight jeans, Deneh cardigan.

Hidden Gems for the Femmes: Evrgreen The sister-store to Revolvr, Evrgreen offers outfits for every season and style, featuring well-known brands and some hidden gems. Whether customers are in the market for something preppy, Bohemian, modern styles that push limits or classic fits that never go out of style, Evrgreen has it all. With over 76 brands and an emphasis on ethical consumption, (no fast fashion!) Evrgreen offers outfits for every occasion and taste, with the shoes, glasses, jewelry and accessories to go along. Similar to Revolvr, customers can stop in to Evrgreen for a free local beer sample and let the experienced employees help them find exactly what they’re looking for. click to enlarge Andrew Banasselt

Left to right, (Sarah) Trills denim pants, Classic tank top by Rhythm, Taya cardigan by Frnch, Jinna boots by Billini. (Bri) Sadie and Sage purple pants, Able bag.



I was born and raised in Eugene, Oregon, and have been working with Revolvr and Evrgreen for a year and a half. I have always been passionate about fashion so when I was 21 I moved to Los Angeles to be around creatives, starting an e-commerce store and selling socially conscious and ethical brands from around the world. The idea was that whatever you bought from our shop helped support a cause. I eventually got invited to work with New York Fashion Week doing backstage work. From there I followed my passion for capturing photos and started working with brands to curate content for social media. I created local fashion shows to bring awareness of human trafficking, with the proceeds going to local safe homes. I eventually decided that living in LA long-term was not for me because it was too far from family. I moved to Bend five years ago to focus on myself and my love of the outdoors and snowboarding. Taking the job at Revolvr has helped me reignite my creative spirit, giving me an outlet to express myself through photography and fashion. I have met so many talented people here in Bend, like April Lawyer at Vanilla. I am so happy to be a part of the amazing creative community here.