 Food Container Calculus | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 11, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Food Container Calculus 

How do we eliminate single-use containers in our food system? There's no easy answer.

By

Food waste in the U.S. is a massive problem, representing an estimated 30-40% of the food supply. The issue is part of larger-scale topics of climate change, pollution and of course, hunger. While the problem is staggering, another piece of waste often goes overlooked: packaging waste. 

Many know that tinge of guilt that comes when a restaurant or food cart asks, "Would you like a spoon with that?" while holding a plastic to-go container full of soup stashed in a plastic bag. Often, we just sigh and accept the spoon. But this convenience is adding up. According to a report by National Geographic, the U.S. uses 100 million plastic utensils every day. During the pandemic, to-go orders spiked by 127%, adding more packaging waste into the equation. Restaurants nationwide account for 78% of all disposable packaging, with all those single-use containers later filling up landfills. 

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

"I realized how much waste there is beyond what you see," said Walker Sorlie, owner of Green Range LLC, which works to deliver compostable containers and environmentally friendly cleaning supplies across Central Oregon. Observing the local food system gives Sorlie increased insight into addressing problems of waste and the goals of restaurants. 

"No one has really mentioned an environmental focus—not yet... It hasn't been the biggest reason, but it's definitely part of the reason." While compostable products can represent a shift in the right direction, the word "compostable" itself doesn't represent a solution. 

"Compostability is not the best metric (and certainly not the only metric we should look at) to understand overall sustainability or environmental benefit of a product," as Udara Bickett, program manager at The Environmental Center in Bend, explained by email. "Because these materials labeled compostable, biodegradable, bio-based, plant-based are relatively new, the research around their compatibility in compost systems and their environmental benefits are evolving." Bickett discusses the broad challenges of food packaging problems in a series of blog posts on The Environmental Center's website. 

Right now many composting facilities can't handle the burden of breaking down compostable kitchenware, leading to composting groups asking people not to give them compostable service-ware and studies focusing on different containers' environmental footprints. Sorlie believes that increasing composting facilities' ability to break down products can increase the viability of using compostable products. "The compostable products need to be composted." 

In the meantime, there's yet another option. 

"We strongly encourage a shift to reusable service ware, and at the very least assessing the full product life cycle of single-use products," Bickett explains.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Spring Charcuterie Boards Cooking Class

Staff Pick
Spring Charcuterie Boards Cooking Class - Kara's Kitchenware

Wed., May 11, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 12, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation