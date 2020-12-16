 Governor Calls Special Legislative Session | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 16, 2020 News » Local News

Governor Calls Special Legislative Session 

Session aimed at tackling wildfire relief and the impacts of COVID-19

By

Oregon legislators will meet at the Oregon State Capitol Dec. 21 for a special one-day session aimed at tackling wildfire relief and the impacts of COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown announced the special session Dec. 15, in an effort to move forward on some $800 million in relief for Oregonians.

click image SHAUNDD / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Shaundd / Wikimedia Commons

"Included in the Governor's budget priorities is aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools," stated a release from Brown's office. The session is also expected to address economic relief for small businesses and restaurants. Housing advocates have been calling for Brown to convene a special session before the end of the year to address the pending end to the state's eviction moratorium, set to expire Dec. 31. Among the proposals to help struggling renters—and the landlords who rent to them—is one that would create a fund to help landlords recover unpaid rent.

