September 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Guy Fieri's Visit to Bend Begins Airing This Week 

If you've had Zydeco's BBQ shrimp, then you know why the place got on Fieri's radar

By

Guy Fieri, the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network visited Bend in June, and the restaurant community was abuzz about whose establishment would be featured on the popular show. This week, the first episode with at least one of those Bend places will air, featuring Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails—which has won numerous accolades in our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll. While not exactly a diner, drive-in or dive, if you've had Zydeco's BBQ shrimp, then you know why the place got on Fieri's radar.

COURTESY ZYDECO
  • Courtesy Zydeco

"It was a very cool experience because [Chef and Co-Owner] Steve [Helt] and Guy have very similar backgrounds," Cheri Helt, co-owner of Zydeco told the Source. Once, Steve Helt even beat out Fieri for a job, Cheri Helt said.

Fieri and company also visited Rockin' Dave's Bistro and Backstage Lounge and Dump City Dumplings on their visit to Bend. The episode featuring Zydeco airs starting Oct. 1; check your local cable or satellite provider for the air time specific to your provider.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
