 Hopes of a Brewpub Could Transform Public Health Building | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Hopes of a Brewpub Could Transform Public Health Building 

Initiative Brewing design turns Madras eyesore into destination brewery, eatery

By

The bland, gray cinder block of a building at Southwest Fourth and J Streets may soon transform into a gem of the Madras skyline.

The owners of Initiative Brewing plan to take their brewing operation to Madras, turning what was the Jefferson County Public Health offices into a family-friendly brewpub.

click to enlarge Plans for a re-do of the public health building in Madras are taking shape &mdash; cheers! - COURTESY INITIATIVE BREWING
  • Courtesy Initiative Brewing
  • Plans for a re-do of the public health building in Madras are taking shape — cheers!

The design adds dimension to the skyline with a glassed-in second story to house brewing equipment.

"We're excited to be on the ground floor of something big," said Chris Brumley, who co-owns Initiative Brewing with his partner Ryan Churchill. "We think Madras is the next town in the area to take off."

The Initiative proposal solves two problems facing the city and the county. The county has a buyer for an eyesore of a building. The city of Madras has long been looking to add a brewpub to the downtown mix.

Initiative opened its Redmond location in 2019. They plan to move the brewing operation to Madras along with a commercial kitchen, a tasting room, indoor dining, and a family friendly/pet friendly patio with fire pits.

"It's a one-stop shopping family experience where you can get a pint of beer, and quality, conscientiously made food," said Brumley. The partners take pride in locally sourcing their food and providing alternatives for customers with food allergies.

Brumley and Churchill have spent almost a year on this project and are on the verge of pulling all the financing together to make it happen.

At its June 28 meeting, the Madras City Council voted to grant Initiative $100,000 of America Rescue Plan Act funds as stimulus for projects that bring jobs and business to the city. Brumley and Churchill expect to hire about 47 people at the Madras location.

"My opinion is that the health building is really ugly," said Councilor Gary Walker. "That would be a really nice improvement and it might bring more young working people to the area."

"Madras would have a go-to place for people traveling. We don't have a lot of that," said Councilor Lamar Yoder. "Some people will stop in Madras for specifically that reason."

The partners estimate the project cost at $1.5 million. They're renting from the county until they pull together the full funding package.

If everything comes together they hope to begin construction this fall with completion sometime in fall or winter of 2023.

—Reprinted through a content sharing agreement organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
HDCM "Music & Friends" Summer Soirees

HDCM "Music & Friends" Summer Soirees - Private Residence

Wed., July 13, 6-8 p.m. and Thu., July 14, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly July 14,2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation