Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 17, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

It's Summer Meals Week in Oregon 

The programs help keep kids fed who might not otherwise have access to adequate nutrition

By

Summer meal programs around the state help keep food in the bellies of kids who might not otherwise have access to adequate nutrition. But even with summer meals available to all kids, participation remains low.

click image WIKIMEDIA/USDA
  • Wikimedia/USDA

According to the Oregon Department of Education, more than 300,000 kids are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch during the school year—but only about 39,000 kids participate in Summer Meals. To place more focus on the program, Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed July 15-19 Summer Meals Week in Oregon.The Summer Meals program provides free meals to all kids ages 1 to 18, regardless of income or status. Summer Meals program sites in Central Oregon include the Boys and Girls Club in Bend, Bend High School, Pilot Butte Park, Kiwanis Park, Jewell Elementary, Al Moody Park and Mountain View High School. In Redmond, sites include M.A. Lynch Elementary, Sage Elementary and Redmond High (as well as others.) In La Pine, meals are available at the La Pine Event Center. Warm Springs offers one site at the Warm Springs Youth Center, while Madras offers sites including Buff Elementary, Jefferson County Middle School, Madras High School and Bridges High School.

Summer Meals Program
Find locations at:
summerfoodoregon/map
Or call 211, or text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 17-24, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation