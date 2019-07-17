It's Summer Meals Week in Oregon 

Summer meal programs around the state help keep food in the bellies of kids who might not otherwise have access to adequate nutrition. But even with summer meals available to all kids, participation remains low.



click image Wikimedia/USDA

According to the Oregon Department of Education, more than 300,000 kids are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch during the school year—but only about 39,000 kids participate in Summer Meals. To place more focus on the program, Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed July 15-19 Summer Meals Week in Oregon.The Summer Meals program provides free meals to all kids ages 1 to 18, regardless of income or status. Summer Meals program sites in Central Oregon include the Boys and Girls Club in Bend, Bend High School, Pilot Butte Park, Kiwanis Park, Jewell Elementary, Al Moody Park and Mountain View High School. In Redmond, sites include M.A. Lynch Elementary, Sage Elementary and Redmond High (as well as others.) In La Pine, meals are available at the La Pine Event Center. Warm Springs offers one site at the Warm Springs Youth Center, while Madras offers sites including Buff Elementary, Jefferson County Middle School, Madras High School and Bridges High School.

Summer Meals Program

Find locations at:

summerfoodoregon/map

Or call 211, or text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877