 Letters to the Editor 11/24/2022 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Learn more 
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 23, 2022 Opinion » Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor 11/24/2022 

RE: Jury Reaches Verdict in Cranston Trial. Web version, 11/16

The jury heard all the evidence and had the proper instructions from the Court before going into deliberation - 2nd Degree Murder was a charge grandstanded by outgoing DA John Hummel - and the evidence to include video evidence from four stationary security cameras showed what actually took place - Good verdict and one hard for the Defense to successfully appeal.

—Greg Walker via facebook.com

Sunset colors look good on Mt. Jefferson. Thanks to @william_d_willingham for tagging us in this landscape photo of Central Oregon’s evening time beauty and peace. Step outside and watch the sun change the color of the sky, whether it’s morning or night. It’s always a little different every time. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks. - PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLIAM D WILLINGHAM
  • Photo courtesy of William D Willingham
  • Sunset colors look good on Mt. Jefferson. Thanks to @william_d_willingham for tagging us in this landscape photo of Central Oregon’s evening time beauty and peace. Step outside and watch the sun change the color of the sky, whether it’s morning or night. It’s always a little different every time. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.
An Ode to Studs

Every fall they come,
uninvited parasites.
Screw you, go away!

They eat at my soul.
They attack my ears, no mercy.
Condemn them to hell!

Their noise fries my brain.
Try riding a bicycle,
subjected to that!

I hear them coming
from a noisy mile away.
Please, give me a break!

Nails on a chalkboard.
Six-inch spikes into my ears.
Their drone makes me puke!

And for what, I ask?
False sense of security
for young, old, clueless.

Studs won't save your butt,
because if you drive too fast,
you'll be in the ditch.

Just slow your ass down.
No reason to rush so fast,
just use common sense.

Cheers to the death of
these obnoxious brassy studs
that grind down our roads.

They cost us millions.
And make cranky commuters
like me bitch a lot.

Studs only offend
and cause a cacophony
of unwanted din.

Little asinine,
obnoxious pavement grinders.
Oh, I hate you so.

If you drive on studs,
please feel free to kiss my ass
every time you pass.

So turn in your studs;
show a little empathy,
show a little love.

—Richard Sitts


Home Economic Classes should be a requirement in high schools

Cooking, cleaning, sewing, repairing and money management. What do all of these things have in common? They're all basic life skills necessary for survival. But these life skills are often left untaught to the younger generations, if you're lucky you might learn a few of these skills from your parents or maybe even friends. However for a large amount of the population these skills remain untaught which can cause struggles and hardships later down the road. That's why to ensure that these basic skills are taught to today's youth, high schools should require a mandatory home economics class.

The goal of these classes would be to provide young students with life skills that would allow them to survive in a regular life. I have been fortunate enough to have an amazing cook of a mom who has let me help and learn in the kitchen with her. This allows me to be able to be confident when I'm cooking or preparing in the kitchen. For other students this luxury might not be available. A home economics course should be a required class because even if a student is confident in their skills they can always improve or even learn safer or more efficient ways to do things. For example I have many friends who are comfortable cooking in the kitchen and baking in the oven, but they still manage to cut themselves on things as simple as a bagel. Proving that a home economics course would be a course for everyone. While cooking is a very important skill, other skills like cleaning, sewing, repairing, and money management can be just as important if not more. These skills are often left untaught by parents or guardians leading students to turn to the internet which can often give off false information. These basic life skills and others like them should all be included in a required home economics class to stop the spread of false information and properly educate the youth of today.

—Laura Bagley

RE: What to Eat in Bend Chow, 11/17

Love the share about the D and D, it's our favorite place to get a proper drink and the food is always excellent, especially if you're in need of a hangover breakfast and a Bloody Mary. Had no clue of it's Irish roots. Cant wait to tell Mom; her Father's family is from Cork. I look fwd to trying the other suggestions as well. Now I need some sushi with a side of pizza w/a Long Island from D and D. :)

—Charity Scott via bendsource.com


Letter of the Week:

New policy: Write us a letter about your love for "The D," get letter of the week. The same goes for writing about your love of my other favorite classic Bend haunt, the M & J Tavern... readers, get to work! Come on in for your gift card to Palate, Charity.

—Nicole Vulcan

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Letters to the Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
"A Reflection of Self" Film Screening

Staff Pick
"A Reflection of Self" Film Screening - Open Space Event Studios

Tue., Nov. 29, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Letters to the Editor

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 23-December 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation