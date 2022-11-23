Letters to the Editor 11/24/2022 

RE: Jury Reaches Verdict in Cranston Trial. Web version, 11/16

The jury heard all the evidence and had the proper instructions from the Court before going into deliberation - 2nd Degree Murder was a charge grandstanded by outgoing DA John Hummel - and the evidence to include video evidence from four stationary security cameras showed what actually took place - Good verdict and one hard for the Defense to successfully appeal.

—Greg Walker via facebook.com

Photo courtesy of William D Willingham

Sunset colors look good on Mt. Jefferson. Thanks to @william_d_willingham for tagging us in this landscape photo of Central Oregon’s evening time beauty and peace. Step outside and watch the sun change the color of the sky, whether it’s morning or night. It’s always a little different every time. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Every fall they come,

uninvited parasites.

Screw you, go away!

They eat at my soul.

They attack my ears, no mercy.

Condemn them to hell!

Their noise fries my brain.

Try riding a bicycle,

subjected to that!

I hear them coming

from a noisy mile away.

Please, give me a break!

Nails on a chalkboard.

Six-inch spikes into my ears.

Their drone makes me puke!

And for what, I ask?

False sense of security

for young, old, clueless.

Studs won't save your butt,

because if you drive too fast,

you'll be in the ditch.

Just slow your ass down.

No reason to rush so fast,

just use common sense.

Cheers to the death of

these obnoxious brassy studs

that grind down our roads.

They cost us millions.

And make cranky commuters

like me bitch a lot.

Studs only offend

and cause a cacophony

of unwanted din.

Little asinine,

obnoxious pavement grinders.

Oh, I hate you so.

If you drive on studs,

please feel free to kiss my ass

every time you pass.

So turn in your studs;

show a little empathy,

show a little love.

—Richard Sitts





Home Economic Classes should be a requirement in high schools



Cooking, cleaning, sewing, repairing and money management. What do all of these things have in common? They're all basic life skills necessary for survival. But these life skills are often left untaught to the younger generations, if you're lucky you might learn a few of these skills from your parents or maybe even friends. However for a large amount of the population these skills remain untaught which can cause struggles and hardships later down the road. That's why to ensure that these basic skills are taught to today's youth, high schools should require a mandatory home economics class.

The goal of these classes would be to provide young students with life skills that would allow them to survive in a regular life. I have been fortunate enough to have an amazing cook of a mom who has let me help and learn in the kitchen with her. This allows me to be able to be confident when I'm cooking or preparing in the kitchen. For other students this luxury might not be available. A home economics course should be a required class because even if a student is confident in their skills they can always improve or even learn safer or more efficient ways to do things. For example I have many friends who are comfortable cooking in the kitchen and baking in the oven, but they still manage to cut themselves on things as simple as a bagel. Proving that a home economics course would be a course for everyone. While cooking is a very important skill, other skills like cleaning, sewing, repairing, and money management can be just as important if not more. These skills are often left untaught by parents or guardians leading students to turn to the internet which can often give off false information. These basic life skills and others like them should all be included in a required home economics class to stop the spread of false information and properly educate the youth of today.

—Laura Bagley





RE: What to Eat in Bend Chow, 11/17

Love the share about the D and D, it's our favorite place to get a proper drink and the food is always excellent, especially if you're in need of a hangover breakfast and a Bloody Mary. Had no clue of it's Irish roots. Cant wait to tell Mom; her Father's family is from Cork. I look fwd to trying the other suggestions as well. Now I need some sushi with a side of pizza w/a Long Island from D and D. :)

—Charity Scott via bendsource.com



Letter of the Week:

New policy: Write us a letter about your love for "The D," get letter of the week. The same goes for writing about your love of my other favorite classic Bend haunt, the M & J Tavern... readers, get to work! Come on in for your gift card to Palate, Charity.

—Nicole Vulcan