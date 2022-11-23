 Making the Holidays Merry and Bright... and Tidy | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 23, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Making the Holidays Merry and Bright... and Tidy 

A local company gives back with free junk removal and a holiday light display

By

About a year and a half ago, then-20-year-olds Brett Williams and Adam Jorgensen had a pickup truck and a rickety old trailer, and the beginnings of a plan. With those assets at their disposal, Williams and Jorgensen started hauling away junk for people who were not able to do so themselves. Over time, the word got out and the interest picked up, and the two created a formal business called Live Junkless, which now employs several other people.

Signups for the giveaway are available on the company's social media channels. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LIVE JUNKLESS
  • Photo courtesy of Live Junkless
  • Signups for the giveaway are available on the company's social media channels.

"Our team's favorite junk removal jobs have involved clearing out homes where the homeowner may not be able to get rid of trash and other items, so it becomes a 'hoarder' type of situation," Williams told the Source Weekly in an email. "When we are able to assist in these cases we see the direct impact of helping someone with both their physical and mental health. It's hard to beat hearing about those stories."

But that's just part of the story for these two young entrepreneurs. The pair also operates a sister company called Bend Lights, installing holiday light displays for people in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge Brett Williams and Adam Jorgensen started their business with a pickup truck and a trailer about a year and a half ago. Now, they’re committed to giving back. - BRETT WILLIAMS
  • Brett Williams
  • Brett Williams and Adam Jorgensen started their business with a pickup truck and a trailer about a year and a half ago. Now, they’re committed to giving back.

"Our favorite part of this business is hearing about the reactions kids have when seeing the homes lit up," Williams said. "We've done multiple homes on the same street and hearing about the stories of folks driving by with families brings a smile to our face every time."

Ahead of the holidays, the two companies are working in tandem on a project that helps two local families make the season merry and bright... and tidy.

Williams and Jorgensen are currently gathering nominations for families who could benefit from a junk-removal session, as well as those looking for help with a holiday light display. Later this week, Live Junkless will select two winners— one that will receive labor, removal and disposal of a truckload of the family's junk and unwanted items. Meanwhile, Bend Lights will select a winner and install a fully expensed custom lighting job on the winner's home.

click to enlarge A PAST DISPLAY FROM BEND LIGHTS, THE SISTER COMPANY OF LIVE JUNKLESS.
  • A past display from Bend Lights, the sister company of Live Junkless.

"When my partner Adam Jorgensen and I started Live Junkless we created a list of values for the company that we wanted to follow from the very beginning," Williams said. "One of those values was to give back to our community and as many Central Oregon business owners know, this area is unique because of the willingness to support local businesses."

Live Junkless is currently running the giveaway by way of a video on its Instagram and Facebook pages through Friday to help select this year's winners. With winners selected, the team will get to work on the two projects and will share the progress on their channels.

"We've been so blessed by our customers that we've made it a mission of ours to do quarterly give backs," Williams said.

Find Live Junkless on Facebook and Instagram: @livejunkless

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan
Comments

