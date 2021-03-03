 'Menu of the Year' funds scholarships for COCC | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

'Menu of the Year' funds scholarships for COCC 

A big event that helps raise funds for COCC students

By

Every year, the Central Oregon Community College Foundation holds its Meal of the Year gala—a big event that helps raise funds for COCC students. With the pandemic putting a wrench in most plans, this year, the event has been rebranded as the "Menu of the Year," and allows people to take part in activities you might normally find at a fundraiser—only from the comfort of a screen. A live "Cook-Along" lets participants follow along as a chef from COCC's Cascade Culinary Institute walks you through preparing a four-course meal for four people—with the meal kit delivered to your door. A "Wine Grab," similar to the popular "Wall of Wine" at in-person events, lets participants pull a mystery bottle from the COCC's Foundation's private estate collection. And the "Your Home, Your Haven" raffle puts people in the running for a $15,000 home improvement gift certificate.

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

"COCC scholarships are such an important component of the fundraising landscape in Central Oregon," said Daisy Layman, chair of the COCC Foundation board. "Particularly now, with the economic impacts of COVID affecting so many students here in our region."

Students at COCC garnered $1.72 million in scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, including some $345,000 raised through last year's Meal of the Year.

The 2021 Menu of the Year is open through March 31, or until the items are all sold out. People can visit menuoftheyear.org to learn more about the fundraiser and to bid on items.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

'Where the Ocean Meets the Sky'
Blindsided by a Mole
Central Oregon Groups for Women
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! Nope, It's a Shero!
CBD and CBN Help with ZZZs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sexual Abuse Support Group

Sexual Abuse Support Group

Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through June 29
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Is your pet the cutest?

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation