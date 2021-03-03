'Menu of the Year' funds scholarships for COCC 

Every year, the Central Oregon Community College Foundation holds its Meal of the Year gala—a big event that helps raise funds for COCC students. With the pandemic putting a wrench in most plans, this year, the event has been rebranded as the "Menu of the Year," and allows people to take part in activities you might normally find at a fundraiser—only from the comfort of a screen. A live "Cook-Along" lets participants follow along as a chef from COCC's Cascade Culinary Institute walks you through preparing a four-course meal for four people—with the meal kit delivered to your door. A "Wine Grab," similar to the popular "Wall of Wine" at in-person events, lets participants pull a mystery bottle from the COCC's Foundation's private estate collection. And the "Your Home, Your Haven" raffle puts people in the running for a $15,000 home improvement gift certificate.

Pixabay

"COCC scholarships are such an important component of the fundraising landscape in Central Oregon," said Daisy Layman, chair of the COCC Foundation board. "Particularly now, with the economic impacts of COVID affecting so many students here in our region."

Students at COCC garnered $1.72 million in scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, including some $345,000 raised through last year's Meal of the Year.

The 2021 Menu of the Year is open through March 31, or until the items are all sold out. People can visit menuoftheyear.org to learn more about the fundraiser and to bid on items.