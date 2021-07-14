 Need A Ride | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 14, 2021 News » Local News

Need A Ride 

The labor shortage has made it harder than ever to hail a ride in Bend

By

Before the pandemic, when Bendites needed a ride, be it to the airport to avoid parking fees, home after a few too many at the bar or – for those without a car – to simply avoid the walk or bike ride to their destination, they could usually find it on a ridesharing app or one of several cab companies. Now as nearly every industry is seeking employees, the cars dotting the map on Uber and Lyft look barren compared to what it did before March 2020.

"Uber and Lyft never fully stopped operating, but the driver count was at an all-time high locally and the rides simply vanished once the state restrictions were in effect," said Devin Linker, who's been driving for Uber and Lyft since 2017. "A lot of drivers sign up for DoorDash and Instacart grocery delivery almost immediately to keep profits rolling."

Melinda Calidonna poses in front of an Enviro Shuttle Prius. Melinda and her husband Bill said they've been working long days for months as they struggle to hire all the drivers they need. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • Melinda Calidonna poses in front of an Enviro Shuttle Prius. Melinda and her husband Bill said they've been working long days for months as they struggle to hire all the drivers they need.

A lot of those drivers never returned to ridesharing and stuck with food. The appeal of food delivery was that people earned about the same and didn't have to invite people into your car.

"You just have to worry about yourself and the food. Also, the wear and tear on your vehicle is much lower as the mileage is just within Bend mostly, and not area wide like Uber and Lyft are. Also, way more people tip with the food delivery, so it boosts your profits and your mood when you have a great night on food," Linker said.

The problem extends beyond just ridesharing, and more traditional cab companies are also facing a shortage.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"We went from 11 drivers to three drivers within a week, it was rapidly announced and travel just stopped," said Bill Calidonna, owner of Enviro Shuttle, an eco-friendly shuttle service that focuses on trips to the Redmond Airport. "We need at least 12, we're having to turn away so many people, it's ridiculous. We would be hitting record numbers now if it wasn't for the shortage."

click to enlarge The Uber app, Tuesday morning in Bend showing four active cars. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • The Uber app, Tuesday morning in Bend showing four active cars.

Enviro Shuttle began in 2010 with just one Prius stationed at the airport waiting for customers. Through word of mouth the business and the fleet steadily grew until COVID-19 brought it to a screeching halt. Once vaccinations became available the demand for rides swung upward so quickly Enviro Shuttle couldn't keep up. Job listings that at one point would get them 30-40 applications now only got them five.

"I mean, in 2010, obviously, I had people lining up for work, at the end of the recession, it was easy, in fact up until the pandemic it was easy to find employees," Calidonna said.

Drivers earn an average of $18-20 an hour at the company, which puts them in the top 25% of cab drivers in the United States, according to ZipRecruiter. They're one of the few cab companies that offer a guaranteed hourly wage rather than a lease agreement, provides the vehicle and pays for gas. Despite this, they still must turn down dozens of requests a day with their limited capacity. They believe the high cost of living in Bend is one of the reasons they're having trouble finding workers.

"Cost of living is a factor in someone's willingness to accept a job," said Damon Runberg, a regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department. "If you need a certain minimum pay in order to sustain your livelihood in Bend, then you're going to turn down a job that is paying below that. In theory, the cost of living is wrapped up into the market rate for wages, but it's a little goofier than that."

The market rate for workers can often be flexible for people who aren't independently supporting themselves. People who live with their parents, multiple roommates and retirees could survive on sub-optimal wages. But with a workforce that was abruptly cut off from earning an income, some may have left, decreasing the labor pool.

"We saw something like this play out during the Great Recession, where Bend lost a ton of its construction workforce because the economy around housing cratered so badly and took long enough to return that the folks that worked in construction left," said Ben Hemson, business advocate for the City of Bend.

There are signs that the abrupt shuttering and return of businesses may not be as extreme as what happened to construction during the Great Recession, at least for drivers nationally.

An Uber and Lyft Sticker on Devin Linker’s car. Linker said he likes that with Uber and Lyft he can set his own schedule and work when he wants to. - DEVIN LINKER
  • Devin Linker
  • An Uber and Lyft Sticker on Devin Linker’s car. Linker said he likes that with Uber and Lyft he can set his own schedule and work when he wants to.

"Earlier this spring, as vaccines rolled out and people started moving again, we began to see the demand for rides outpace the number of available drivers," Eric Smith, a Lyft spokesperson, wrote in an email. "We've added thousands of drivers in the past few weeks and it's already leading to a better rider experience with wait times down more than 15% nationwide, and down 35% in some major markets."

That statement tracks with Linker, who said the shortage doesn't mean getting a ride is impossible, it just takes a bit more time.

"That lack of available drivers doesn't mean there aren't drivers out there, it means we are busy and will get to you asap. Also, while the rates are coming up for riders, the drivers are not getting the biggest chunk of that cost," Linker said. 

The hope is that as school and child care come back, enhanced unemployment insurance closes and the surge of jobs that opened up as vaccines were made available get filled, then businesses can return to their normal operations. But Bend was already at record-low levels of unemployment before the pandemic, below 3.5%, and in that tight of a labor market even marginal changes can have a big impact.

"At the very minimum of at least six hours of every day I have two cars that are sitting empty because I can't put a driver in the seat," said Melinda Calidonna, who runs Enviro Shuttle with her husband Bill. "Not that I can't put customers in there, they're hanging out the windows."

Related Now Hiring, All Positions, All Shifts: Why are businesses having such a tough time filling open positions?
McDonalds offers a $1,500 bonus and an hourly wage as high as $18.25.
Now Hiring, All Positions, All Shifts
Why are businesses having such a tough time filling open positions?
By Jack Harvel
Local News

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Parking Pains are Only Beginning. Survey All Residents About How to Proceed with Old Bend Program
River Democracy
Letters to the Editor 7/15/21
Bangers, Coffee, Tacos and Frozen Yogurt All Available at New Plaza on Bend's East Side
Hot Birds Are Not Happy Birds
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Forklift Operations & Safety Course

Forklift Operations & Safety Course - COCC Redmond Campus

Fri., July 16, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    River Democracy

    • By K.M. Collins
    • Jul 14, 2021
    How 4,700 miles of Oregon waterways got nominated for Wild and Scenic River designation More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por Jack Harvel Traducido por Jessica Sanchez-Millar
    • Jul 14, 2021
    La ciudad prolongó la prohibición del uso de cohetes debido al continuo riesgo de incendios en la zona More »

  • Local News »

    Turnkey Funding Awarded In Bend

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 14, 2021
    After the purchase of the Old Mill & Suites was rescinded, Bend finds a new shelter for the unhoused More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 14-21, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation