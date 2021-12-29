New Year's Eve Cheat Sheet 

If you're someone who's been perfectly content staying home, cozied up by a fire while COVID melds the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 into one bewildering mega-year, then the following list is probably not for you. If you're among those ready to venture out and to ring in 2022 with a New Year's Eve bash, you'll find plenty of happenings around Central Oregon. These are some of the events we're most looking forward to this New Year's Eve.

Courtesy Bruno/Pixabay

For those about to rock in the new year, have fun and be safe!

New Year's Eve in Bend

-Get your bling on at Seven. The Glitter Ball at the downtown Bend nightclub features music by UltraDJ Girl and a theme of "Glitter Ball Dress to Impress." Wear blingy red, white and glitter. Doors at 9pm.

-Local music at Open Space. Local bands including The Roof Rabbits, Black Flowers Black Sun, Pool Side Leper Society, Tyler Martian and Helga are coming to rock out at this party in Midtown. Doors at 7pm. Full bar. $12.50.

-Beers and Bend Burlesque. Worthy Brewing hosts a full burlesque show and invites you dress up for the occasion. 8-11pm. 21+. $25.

-New Queers Eve at Volcanic. Queer magic from Bend's Cult of Tuck means a raucous night at Volcanic. 10pm-Midnight. $22.

-Party on the early side with Namaspa. Want something a little more nurturing for your New Year's Eve? Check out Namaspa's yoga classes all day long in Bend and Redmond, take part in the silent auction and then join the early party from 6 to 9pm. $25/$40

-Start the night with live music. Warm up for the rest of the night's activities with indie rock duo Seed Ling at Bunk + Brew. 6-8pm.

-East Coast toast at Waypoint. Check out the newest place to gather in NW Crossing and get your party on, on East Coast time. Bubbles, party flair and a chance to win prizes. 6-9pm. Free.

-Eastern Standard Party at River's Place. Your friendly east side food cart pod hosts musicians Milo Matthews and Pete Kartsounes for a party from 7 to 9pm. Free

-Hip hop and funky electronica at Campfire. Bend's hippest motel is hosting a DJ party at its new bar, Canteen, and it's a masquerade! Party from 7pm to 1am.

-Masquerade in downtown Bend at Dogwood. Dress up like the creatures on Dogwood's iconic mural—as masked animals and enjoy DJs spinning all night. 7pm-2am. No cover before 9pm. $20 after.

-Live music at Kelly D's. The Shamrock Room at this southeast Bend bar will be rockin' with live music from local Tiger Lyn. 7:30-10pm. Free.

-Acoustic Vibes at McMenamins. Acoustic band, Band of Comerados plays from 9am to midnight. 21+. $10.

Parties on New Year's in Redmond

Local and regional music including Barisone, Komotion, TF Marz and ShowMe, plus a champagne toast make up this classy night. 8pm-2am. $40

-Country music jams at General Duffy's. Ready to get your line dance vibes back in action? This Countryfied party in Redmond is your jam on NYE. Live music and 21+ only. $20.

-Live music and dancing at Hub City. Catch the Howlers band from 6-10pm, and then DJ music from 10pm to midnight at Hub City in Redmond.

New Year's Eve in Sisters

The Belfry hosts a party that celebrates the Circus of Life —kinda sounds like the past several years, right?! Local funk band Company Grand headlines. 8-11pm. $35

-Skiing and fireworks at Hoodoo. Get your dose of snow and enjoy live music and a special dinner, to boot. Lifts run from 9am to 9pm. Lift ticket prices vary.

Want even more options? All of our New Year's Eve events can be found at the Source Weekly's calendar at bendsource.com/calendar.