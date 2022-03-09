Pizza, Full Bar Now Available at Madras' New Basin 

N
ew things are happening at New Basin Distillers
in Madras. New Basin began offering a full-service bar in September 2021, serving cocktails, beer, wine and cider, with a focus on higher end spirits. On top of that, the owners just opened Whiskey Pie, offering “cocktail inspired wood fired pizza.”
click to enlarge
“My wife and I opened this cart last month and focus on true Neapolitan pizza with hand made fresh dough and sauce,” said owner Rick Molitor. The menu includes classics like the Margarita, along with those cocktail-inspired eats like the Rob Roy, featuring white sauce, Italian sausage, red onion and mozzarella.
Other carts at New Basin include The Rusty Swine BBQ and More, The Teal Rose Coffee and Wildfyre Ramen and Katsu. New Basin is located at 2063 NW Andrews Drive in Madras.