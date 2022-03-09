 Pizza, Full Bar Now Available at Madras' New Basin | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Pizza, Full Bar Now Available at Madras' New Basin 

Whiskey Pie features "cocktail inspired" pizzas

By
New things are happening at New Basin Distillers in Madras. New Basin began offering a full-service bar in September 2021, serving cocktails, beer, wine and cider, with a focus on higher end spirits. On top of that, the owners just opened Whiskey Pie, offering “cocktail inspired wood fired pizza.”

click to enlarge RICK MOLITOR
  • Rick Molitor

“My wife and I opened this cart last month and focus on true Neapolitan pizza with hand made fresh dough and sauce,” said owner Rick Molitor. The menu includes classics like the Margarita, along with those cocktail-inspired eats like the Rob Roy, featuring white sauce, Italian sausage, red onion and mozzarella.

Other carts at New Basin include The Rusty Swine BBQ and More, The Teal Rose Coffee and Wildfyre Ramen and Katsu. New Basin is located at 2063 NW Andrews Drive in Madras.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Youth Cooking Camp-Hogwarts Food

Youth Cooking Camp-Hogwarts Food - Kindred Creative Kitchen

Mon., March 14, 6 p.m., Mon., March 21, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Tue., March 22, 11 a.m. and Wed., March 23, 11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Abortion Access: What's at Stake

    Abortion Access: What's at Stake

    A bill that would have protected women's rights to abortion just failed in the Senate. Here's what else you need to know.
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 2, 2022
  • Teaching Girls the Dirt

    Teaching Girls the Dirt

    Girls AllRide expands on the mountain-biking opportunities offered to women through Ladies AllRide
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 2, 2022
  • Pride of the Slopes

    Pride of the Slopes

    Winter PrideFest is back in 2022 with fun on the snow, ice and dance floor
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 24, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly March 10, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation