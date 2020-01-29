 Police Use "Chemical Irritants" on Suspected Snow-Blower Thief | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 29, 2020 News » Local News

Police Use "Chemical Irritants" on Suspected Snow-Blower Thief 

Two nearby elementary schools go on lockout in response

By
Two local elementary schools were put on lockout yesterday during the arrest of a man who allegedly stole six snow blowers from Home Depot.

click to enlarge Bend Police arrested Jeffrey Randall Short on January 28 at 6 p.m. - DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
  • Bend Police arrested Jeffrey Randall Short on January 28 at 6 p.m.
Jeffrey Randall Short of 1031 1/2 Columbia St. was arrested and charged yesterday with second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft and possession of cocaine, according to a press release from Bend Police Sgt. Wes Murphy. In addition to the snow blowers, Short is suspected of stealing ATVs, wood splitters, a welding machine and a rifle.

Short did not surrender without a fight. The confrontation began at 10:38 am yesterday when several police officers—along with the Central Oregon Community Emergency Response Team—arrived at Short’s house near Harmon Park with a search warrant. The police officers tried to negotiate with Short, but he barricaded the entrance to his house. The police then used “several tactics, including chemical irritants” to force Short to surrender, according to the press release.

Police officers finally took Short into custody at 6 pm. The police closed off NW Columbia Street between NW Kingston Avenue and NW Jacksonville Avenue during the confrontation, according to Central Oregon Daily.

Meanwhile, parents of students at both Highland Magnet School at Kenwood School on NW Newport Avenue and Westside Village Magnet School at Kingston Elementary on NW 12th Street received notification by text and email that their children were not allowed to ride their bikes or walk home from school yesterday afternoon. Instead their parents were directed to come inside the school to pick up their kids. Parents who picked up their children in their own vehicles were told that their kids had to be escorted to their parent’s cars by school staff members.

A message from Westside Village Principal Wendy Winchel began, “Due to law enforcement activity in the area, and due to an abundance of caution, our practices for releasing students will change after school today to keep students clear of the incident.”

Short is at the Deschutes County Adult Jail and the investigation into the Home Depot thefts continues.

Contact Officer Denny at the Bend Police Department if you have any information about this incident: 541-693-7911.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 22-29, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Salmon People

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 24, 2020
    A chat with Elizabeth Woody, who brings poetic discourse to the environmental movement More »

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/23/20

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 22, 2020
    Local reaction to Bend's new Chick-fil-A and a hopeful look at getting a ski train to Mt. Bachelor More »

  • Local News »

    Counting the Unhoused Population

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 22, 2020
    Central Oregon Point-In-Time Count that starts next week helps local agencies provide services to people without homes More »
  • More »

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Salmon People

    Salmon People

    A chat with Elizabeth Woody, who brings poetic discourse to the environmental movement
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 24, 2020
  • Counting the Unhoused Population

    Counting the Unhoused Population

    Central Oregon Point-In-Time Count that starts next week helps local agencies provide services to people without homes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 22, 2020
  • Keeping the Home Fires Burning

    Keeping the Home Fires Burning

    The City of Bend is changing the rules for cottage clusters, dorm-style group living and quadplexes to address Bend's housing crisis
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jan 22, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    It was once an over-grazed range that became the home of Rajneeshpuram. Now another type of religion occupies the space, along with ranchers committed to land restoration
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 5, 2018
  • The War Wages On

    The War Wages On

    Oregon will have 11 dedicated opioid treatment centers by 2019. Where—as a city, state and as a nation—are we in this raging opioid epidemic?
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jul 18, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation