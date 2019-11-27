Shop Local 2019 

Don't tell the kids, but Santa isn't the only game in town when it comes to scoring cool holiday gifts. Let these Shop Local suggestions serve as guideposts for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and all the rest of the relatives looking to support the local economy this season.
In honor of Shop Local Saturday, Source staffers sought out fresh and unique angles on shopping locally, including a review of Bend, Redmond and Sisters antique stores, a look at how local stores are tapping into a nationwide customer base through online sales on, a roundup of local artisan fairs in Artwatch and much more.
Oldies but Goodies
At these antique stores, there really is something for everyone - By Isaac Biehl
Shop for a Santa Cause
E-bike sales are soaring—making them one big way to “Shop Small” - By Laurel Brauns
Local Retailers, Found Online
As online retail sales grow, local store owners use web stores to find new customers and curate unique experiences - By Nicole Vulcan
Games For The Whole Family
The owner of Bend’s Modern Games fills us in on great board games for the holiday season - By Isaac Biehl
Art and Craft Fairs Galore!
Shop Small Matters
Local artisans offer locally produced goods as the holiday shopping season gets underway - By Teafly Peterson
From hiking the PCT as a spiritual endeavor to living off-grid, these outdoor-loving books make great gifts
- By Tom Beans, Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe