Shop Local 2019 

D on't tell the kids, but Santa isn't the only game in town when it comes to scoring cool holiday gifts. Let these Shop Local suggestions serve as guideposts for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and all the rest of the relatives looking to support the local economy this season.



In honor of Shop Local Saturday, Source staffers sought out fresh and unique angles on shopping locally, including a review of Bend, Redmond and Sisters antique stores, a look at how local stores are tapping into a nationwide customer base through online sales on, a roundup of local artisan fairs in Artwatch and much more.

Oldies but Goodies

At these antique stores, there really is something for everyone - By Isaac Biehl

Shop for a Santa Cause

E-bike sales are soaring—making them one big way to “Shop Small” - By Laurel Brauns

Shopping Local: Downtown Bend and Beyond

Unique, local gift ideas for the quirky weirdos in your life - By Cayla Clark

Local Retailers, Found Online

As online retail sales grow, local store owners use web stores to find new customers and curate unique experiences - By Nicole Vulcan

Games For The Whole Family

The owner of Bend’s Modern Games fills us in on great board games for the holiday season - By Isaac Biehl

Art and Craft Fairs Galore!

Local artisans offer locally produced goods as the holiday shopping season gets underway - By Teafly Peterson

- By Tom Beans, Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe