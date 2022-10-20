 Slow Cooker Apple Butter | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 20, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Slow Cooker Apple Butter 

Smooth and jammy, this classic apple spread tastes like fall and is easy to make in a Crock-Pot

By

‘Tis the season…for apples! I’m partial to this fruit for a variety of reasons. Apples are pretty, they’re portable, they taste good and they’re good for you with 5 grams of fiber in a single apple. I also like their versatility. Raw, baked in a pie, sliced with cheese, spread with peanut butter, cooked into applesauce, dipped in caramel, it’s hard to believe this one fruit can show up in so many different ways.

2,500 varieties of apples are grown in the United States and are in season in the fall months. - COURTESY DONNA BRITT
  • Courtesy Donna Britt
  • 2,500 varieties of apples are grown in the United States and are in season in the fall months.

The apple tree originated in an area between the Caspian and the Black seas but these days 7,500 varieties of apples are grown around the world and 2,500 varieties are grown in the United States alone. Apples are grown in all 50 states and grown commercially in 36 states. Washington, our neighbor to the north, and New York are the top apple-producing states. The pilgrims planted the first apple trees in the U.S. in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. And here’s another fun fact: the crabapple is the only apple native to North America.

Back to the versatility of the apple; there are so many things you can do with apples from baking pies and crisps to using them in savory dishes (they roast well with poultry and make a great accompaniment to pork). You can cook them down into applesauce or press them into cider. I’ve chosen to make a huge batch of apple butter with my recent haul.

The roots of turning apples into apple butter go way back to Europe and the Middle Ages. Making apple butter was popular in colonial America through the 1800s and is a hallmark of Appalachian and Southern cooking to this day.

Apple butter cooks longer than applesauce so it ends up having a jam-like consistency. The sweet, smooth spread is traditionally served with hot biscuits but it’s also good on toast, pancakes or waffles. It can also be served as a condiment with roasted chicken or on pork chops or tenderloin.

The roots of turning apples into apple butter go way back to Europe and the Middle Ages. Making apple butter was popular in colonial America through the 1800s and is a hallmark of Appalachian and Southern cooking to this day. tweet this

Softer varieties of apples work well for apple butter as they cook down faster. Think Golden Delicious, McIntosh, Jonagold or Fuji. Granny Smith and Honeycrisp are good too though. Any apples you have on hand will work so don’t be too fussy about which variety to use for this simple recipe.

This recipe calls for the finished product to be cooled and then refrigerated or frozen. You could properly can the apple butter to preserve it so that it could be left on the shelf but if you use this recipe the way it is written, the apple butter must be kept cold to keep it safe. 

Slow Cooker Apple Butter

Makes 5 cups

· 6 pounds apples, peeled, cored, sliced

· 1 ½ cup white sugar, divided

· 1 ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar, divided

· 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

· ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

· ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

· Small pinch of salt

· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Toss the peeled, cored and sliced apples with ½ of the white sugar and ½ of the brown sugar. Place the apples and sugar in a slow cooker and cook on high for 6 hours or on low for 8 hours. Stir in the remainder of both sugars along with the spices and salt and cook on low for another 4 hours or until the apples are extremely soft, stirring occasionally. Once the apples are completely tender and dark brown, add vanilla.

Puree the apple mixture with an immersion blender or carefully remove from slow cooker and blend in a regular blender, a bit at a time, until smooth. Return to slow cooker and cook for another 1 to 2 hours to thicken.

Spoon thickened apple butter into jars or containers. Let cool completely. Store in refrigerator for up to one month. You can also freeze for up to six months.

Serve with hot biscuits, toast, pancakes or waffles. Use as a spread on sandwiches, stir into oatmeal or dollop onto roasted pork or chicken.

About The Author

dBritt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Planting Party

Staff Pick
Planting Party - Camp Polk Meadow Preserve

Thu., Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Donna Britt

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 20, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation