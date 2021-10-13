So Long, Kebaba 

One of the Source Weekly's longtime winners in our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll is closing its doors for good this Friday. Kebaba's owners announced on the restaurant's social media channels Oct. 5 that they would close the space on October 15. They cited the ongoing staffing shortage—which has impacted restaurants across Central Oregon over the past several months—as the main reason for the closure.

Kebaba/Facebook

"Given the overwhelming challenges of staffing two restaurants in the current environment, we made the difficult decision to simplify and consolidate our operations so we can return full focus back to our original restaurant, Pizza Mondo," the owners wrote. Kebaba, in operation since 2006, won our Best of Central Oregon poll for Best Mediterranean 15 years in a row.

"Change is tough, but it is also inevitable, and we are now all looking forward to our next adventures," the owners wrote.