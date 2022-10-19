 Trimming the Trails for Cross Country Season | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 19, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Trimming the Trails for Cross Country Season 

Trail maintenance work parties hosted by the Meissner Nordic club keep cross country trails safe and clean

By

Meissner Nordic Ski Club hosts cross country trail maintenance parties every year before it starts dumping snow. This year, the work parties are on Thursdays and Saturdays until the end of October. Volunteers are asked to be at the grooming shed at 9am to get going on trail projects.

click to enlarge MEISSNER NORDIC FACEBOOK
  • Meissner Nordic Facebook

The trails are located at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, just 14 miles away from Bend. The Meissner Nordic club and the Forest Service maintain a total of 47 kilometers of trails. Meissner Nordic Ski Club is a volunteer-based organization, and the cross-country community relies on it for a smooth season of fresh tracks. 

From cutting back brush to removing downed trees to removing rocks from the trails, there are many tasks. Before each work party, a few members scout the area to see which spots need the most attention. 

Larry Katz has lived in Bend for over 26 years and has been an avid member of the Nordic skiing community in Central Oregon for a long time. Katz joined the Meissner Nordic Ski Club almost 12 years ago and has been on the board since 2011. Attendees can find him scouting trails and volunteering to make Central Oregon's cross-country environment safe and steady for skiers. 

Removing large hazards from the trail, like fallen trees, rocks and stumps are at the top of the priority list, but cutting back overgrown shrubbery is important in maintaining clean and open trails. Katz said that getting the edges of the trails cleaned up is important during low-snow years, so sno-cats can farm snow off the edges and drag it onto the trails. 

"We need people to volunteer and to help maintain the trails," Katz said. "It always makes me happy to see how many people come out and enjoy these trails during the season." 

Volunteers are advised to wear sturdy boots and bring working gloves. Hand tools and power tools will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own. Depending on volunteer numbers, the tools may be limited.

The Meissner Nordic club is also hosting its season kick-off party at 6pm on Nov. 7 at Embark Bend to get ready for the season. Grooming is planned to start on Dec. 1 and will continue through March.

Meissner Trail Maintenance Work Parties
Virginia Meissner Sno-Park
Thursdays and Saturdays through October, 9am
NF-4615, Bend
meissnernordic.org

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Oregon's Disappearing Dark Skies

Staff Pick
Oregon's Disappearing Dark Skies - Worthy Brewing

Wed., Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 20, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation