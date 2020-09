Wildfires Blast Oregon 

Many roads closed in and out of Central Oregon

click image AQICN.org

Bend's air quality was at "Good" levels Tuesday evening; not so much for locations in the Willamette Valley.

Evacuation precautions

If you are driving and encounter heavy smoke here are some steps you can take to help stay safe.



Slow down and stay alert. Slow driving gives you more time to respond to unexpected conditions.



Turn on your headlights. Even during daylight hours your headlights will help others on the road see you. Use low-beams as high-beams reflect off the moisture in the air and cause glare.



Use fog lights. If you have them, fog lights can help cut through the smoke.



Check your entire route before setting out. Conditions may be very different at your destination.



Find an alternate route. Fire is wildly unpredictable, especially in high winds. If at all possible find a route that takes you away from fires.



Keep plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Visibility, of course, decreases in smoke so maintain a safe stopping distance between you and the vehicle up front.



If visibility becomes too dangerous to continue, pull off to the side of the road as soon as safely possible.



Never stop in a travel lane. Look for a safe area completely off the road if possible and turn off all lights, including flashers, until it’s safe to continue.



Don’t tailgate. Keep a steady, reliable pace. Remember that everyone else on the road is in the same fix you’re in. They’re counting on you to help show the way.



Roll up the windows. Set your fan to recirculate.



Have your car ready before you go. Make sure you have a full gas tank before leaving and your vehicle is in good condition. Have water, food, and medications with you – and for any pets you bring.

Numerous areas have received evacuation orders, and areas around McKenzie Bridge have already been evacuated. Fire officials advise people to check the websites of their local sheriffs' departments for the latest orders, as high winds continue to make fires spread quickly.In Central Oregon, the Central Oregon Fire Information website offers daily updates on fires in the region, and recommends people text "COFIRE" to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed burn text alerts for the area.Roads in and around Central Oregon remain closed Tuesday due to the wildfires in the area. People traveling should check tripcheck.com before traveling to ensure the roads they are traveling on are open, officials say. As of Tuesday evening, U.S. 97 is closed to travel from milepost 227, near Chiloquin, to milepost 249. In addition, as of early Tuesday, U.S. 20, the Santiam Highway is closed between Sweet Home and Santiam Junction, from milepost 33 to 72, along with OR 126 McKenzie Highway and OR 22 Santiam Highway. OR 58 - Willamette Highway is open for travel between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. In addition, portions of Interstate 5 remain closed in southern Oregon.For now, emergency officials recommend not driving unless you're evacuating an area. If you are forced to evacuate, the Oregon Department of Transportation offers the following tips: