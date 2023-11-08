 BendNest Bookshelf: Jo Jo Makoons: Snow Day | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
BendNest Bookshelf: Jo Jo Makoons: Snow Day

Reviewed by Paige Bentley-Flannery, Community Librarian

click to enlarge BendNest Bookshelf: Jo Jo Makoons: Snow Day
Tara Audibert

By Dawn Quigley. Illustrated by Tara Audibert

First-grader Jo Jo is seven years old and lives on the Pembina Ojibwe Nation. When she goes to school, she's excited about journaling and embraces the health assignment. As she says, "Raisins are just very thirsty grapes." When it starts to snow at bus time everyone is ready to play in the snow and the no-school-day adventures begin. Jo Jo is ready to be neighborly and help everyone around her be healthy. In the third book in the Jo Jo series, discover how this energetic girl brings her classmates, family and the Elders on her reservation together during a snowstorm: "Because after all, being healthy means being together!" The lively illustrations are filled with happiness and snowflakes. Readers will appreciate the journal writing included in the series and the fun outside snow adventures.

Special Issues & Guides

