Nest Bookshelf: Read Aloud Factor

The Read Aloud Factor: How to create the habit that boosts your baby’s brain

Rekha S. Rajan
With over 20 years of experience as an educator and author, Dr. Rekha S. Rajan provides a readily understandable view of early literacy and brain development and ways parents can help their children acquire language and social emotional skills from birth right through to school age by reading aloud to the children in their life. For each age, range and stage of reading aloud, Rajan provides an overview and characteristics of development at that stage, as well as suggested books and activities caregivers can do with their child to enhance their language and literacy achievement. Interspersed throughout the book are also personal anecdotes from Rajan about the journey of her own children, which really adds a much-appreciated real world application of research and the early learning framework.

