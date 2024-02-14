 Best of the Nest 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Best of the Nest 2024

Cast your vote!

Best of the Nest 2024
BendNest


BEST of the Nest Ballot Categories

BEST OF SHOPS & SERVICES

  • Best Nonprofit Serving Children & Families
  • Best Photographer for Children & Families
  • Best Toy Store
  • Best Children's Consignment Store
  • Best Children's Clothing Store
  • Best Family Law Practitioner

BEST OF DINING

  • Best Parents' Date Night
  • Best Grocery Store
  • Best Family Take-Out
  • Best Place for a Sweet Treat
  • Best Family Restaurant
  • Best Kid-Friendly Brewery
  • Best Kids Menu
  • Best Mom's Club Meet Up Spot

BEST OF RECREATION 

  • Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun
  • Best Family Night Out
  • Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
  • Best Youth Sports Organization
  • Best Dance Studio
  • Best Kids Yoga
  • Best Martial Arts School
  • Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

BEST OF EDUCATION  

  • Best Summer Camp
  • Best Day Camp
  • Best Music Instruction
  • Best Arts Instruction
  • Best Learning Specialist
  • Best Tutor
  • Best Preschool
  • Best Day Care
  • Best Supplemental School Program
  • Best After School Program

BEST HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS 

  • Best Veterinarian
  • Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist
  • Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families
  • Best Midwife
  • Best Doula
  • Best OB
  • Best Children's Optometrist Practice
  • Best Children's Orthodontist Practice
  • Best Children's Dental Practice
  • Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice
  • Best Pediatrician
  • Best Sports Physical Therapist
  • Best Children's Therapist (psychology)

Instructions

  1. Please submit only one ballot.
  2. Fill in at least 10 categories.
  3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big boxes).
  4. Vote for one business no more than twice.
  5. Mail or drop off print copies to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703.
  6. Cast your vote online at: bendnest.com by 5pm, March 3.
  7. Tell all your friends!

