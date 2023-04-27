click to enlarge SW

Loving what you do and working hard at it are the keys to success. Thanks to our vibrant community of dedicated individuals and businesses who deliver top-notch services and products on the daily, raising a family in the high desert is a dreamy endeavor.

This year, Nest followers rallied in great numbers to voice their opinions on who's showing up and delivering in Central Oregon. You voted, we counted and now...we present the winners!





The 2023 Best of the Nest!

Best of Shops & Services

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

1st Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch

2nd Family Access Network (FAN)

Best Photographer for Children & Families

1st Natalie Stephenson

2nd Danae Swan Photography

Best Toy Store

1st Leapin' Lizards Toy Company

2nd Learning Express Toys

Best Children's Consignment Store

1st Stone Soup Kids

2nd Kids Paradise

Best Children's Clothing Store

1st Hopscotch Kids

2nd Stone Soup Kids

Best of Dining

Best Parents' Date Night

1st Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

2nd Ariana Restaurant

Best Grocery Store

1st Newport Avenue Market

2nd Grocery Outlet

Best Family Take-Out

1st Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats

2nd El Sancho Taco Shop

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

1st Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato

2nd The Sparrow Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

1st Jackson's Corner

2nd Walt Reilly's

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

1st Sunriver Brewing

2nd Crux Fermentation Project

Best Kids' Menu

1st Sunriver Brewing

2nd Life & Time

Best of Recreation

Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun

1st Riverbend Park

2nd Alpenglow Park

Best Family Night Out

1st Sun Mountain Fun Center

2nd McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

1st Sun Mountain Fun Center

2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Best Youth Sports Organization

1st Bend Parks & Recreation District

2nd Bend FC Timbers & Thorns

Best Dance Studio

1st The Dance Connection

2nd Iconic Dance

Best Kids Yoga

1st Tula Movement Arts

2nd Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Best Martial Arts School

1st Clark's University of Martial Arts

2nd Connection Rio

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

1st Mountain Air Trampoline Park

2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Best of Education

Best Summer Camp

1st Wildheart Nature School

2nd Bend Park & Recreation District

Best Day Camp

1st Bend Park & Recreation District

2nd Wildheart Nature School

Best Music Instruction

1st Cascade School of Music

2nd Steven Livingston Music

Best Arts Instruction

1st Let's Paint Central Oregon

2nd Bend Park & Recreation District

Best Learning Specialist

1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

2nd Central Oregon Speech & Language

Best Tutor

1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

2nd Sarah Swoffer

Best Preschool

1st The Cottage Day Care Inc

2nd Morning Star Christian School

Best Day Care

1st The Cottage Day Care Inc

2nd Growing Tree Children's Center

Best Supplemental School Program

1st The Cottage Day Care Inc

2nd Montessori in the Pines

Best Healthcare Professionals

Best Veterinarian

1st Bend Veterinary Clinic

2nd Blue Sky Veterinary Clinic





Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist



1st Casey Collins - Sonos Neurotherapies

2nd Jerod Michael - Connections Speech & Language

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families

1st Pure Light Family Chiropractic

2nd High Desert Chiropractic & Massage

Best Midwife

1st Tiffany Seiders, CPM, LDM

2nd Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM

Best Doula

1st Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM

2nd Paige Aragon

Best OB

1st Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)

2nd Dr. Regan Gage (East Cascade Women's Group)

Best Children's Optometrist Practice

1st Integrated Eye Care

2nd Elemental Eye Care

Best Children's Orthodontics Practice

1st Struble Orthodontics

2nd Woods Orthodontics

Best Children's Dental Practice

1st Deschutes Pediatric Dentristry

2nd Pediatric Dental Associates

Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice

1st Central Oregon Pediatric Associates 2nd Summit Medical Group

Best Pediatrician