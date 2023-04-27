The 2023 Best of the Nest!

Loving what you do and working hard at it are the keys to success. Thanks to our vibrant community of dedicated individuals and businesses who deliver top-notch services and products on the daily, raising a family in the high desert is a dreamy endeavor.
This year, Nest followers rallied in great numbers to voice their opinions on who's showing up and delivering in Central Oregon. You voted, we counted and now...we present the winners!
Best of Shops & Services
Best Nonprofit Serving Children
- 1st Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch
- 2nd Family Access Network (FAN)
Best Photographer for Children & Families
- 1st Natalie Stephenson
- 2nd Danae Swan Photography
Best Toy Store
- 1st Leapin' Lizards Toy Company
- 2nd Learning Express Toys
Best Children's Consignment Store
- 1st Stone Soup Kids
- 2nd Kids Paradise
Best Children's Clothing Store
- 1st Hopscotch Kids
- 2nd Stone Soup Kids
Best of Dining
Best Parents' Date Night
- 1st Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
- 2nd Ariana Restaurant
Best Grocery Store
- 1st Newport Avenue Market
- 2nd Grocery Outlet
Best Family Take-Out
- 1st Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats
- 2nd El Sancho Taco Shop
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
- 1st Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato
- 2nd The Sparrow Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
- 1st Jackson's Corner
- 2nd Walt Reilly's
Best Kid-Friendly Brewery
- 1st Sunriver Brewing
- 2nd Crux Fermentation Project
Best Kids' Menu
- 1st Sunriver Brewing
- 2nd Life & Time
Best of Recreation
Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun
- 1st Riverbend Park
- 2nd Alpenglow Park
Best Family Night Out
- 1st Sun Mountain Fun Center
- 2nd McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater
Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
- 1st Sun Mountain Fun Center
- 2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Best Youth Sports Organization
- 1st Bend Parks & Recreation District
- 2nd Bend FC Timbers & Thorns
Best Dance Studio
- 1st The Dance Connection
- 2nd Iconic Dance
Best Kids Yoga
- 1st Tula Movement Arts
- 2nd Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play
Best Martial Arts School
- 1st Clark's University of Martial Arts
- 2nd Connection Rio
Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
- 1st Mountain Air Trampoline Park
- 2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Best of Education
Best Summer Camp
- 1st Wildheart Nature School
- 2nd Bend Park & Recreation District
Best Day Camp
- 1st Bend Park & Recreation District
- 2nd Wildheart Nature School
Best Music Instruction
- 1st Cascade School of Music
- 2nd Steven Livingston Music
Best Arts Instruction
- 1st Let's Paint Central Oregon
- 2nd Bend Park & Recreation District
Best Learning Specialist
- 1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
- 2nd Central Oregon Speech & Language
Best Tutor
- 1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
- 2nd Sarah Swoffer
Best Preschool
- 1st The Cottage Day Care Inc
- 2nd Morning Star Christian School
Best Day Care
- 1st The Cottage Day Care Inc
- 2nd Growing Tree Children's Center
Best Supplemental School Program
- 1st The Cottage Day Care Inc
- 2nd Montessori in the Pines
Best Healthcare Professionals
Best Veterinarian
- 1st Bend Veterinary Clinic
- 2nd Blue Sky Veterinary Clinic
Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist
- 1st Casey Collins - Sonos Neurotherapies
- 2nd Jerod Michael - Connections Speech & Language
Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families
- 1st Pure Light Family Chiropractic
- 2nd High Desert Chiropractic & Massage
Best Midwife
- 1st Tiffany Seiders, CPM, LDM
- 2nd Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM
Best Doula
- 1st Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM
- 2nd Paige Aragon
Best OB
- 1st Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)
- 2nd Dr. Regan Gage (East Cascade Women's Group)
Best Children's Optometrist Practice
- 1st Integrated Eye Care
- 2nd Elemental Eye Care
Best Children's Orthodontics Practice
- 1st Struble Orthodontics
- 2nd Woods Orthodontics
Best Children's Dental Practice
- 1st Deschutes Pediatric Dentristry
- 2nd Pediatric Dental Associates
Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice
- 1st Central Oregon Pediatric Associates 2nd Summit Medical Group
Best Pediatrician
- 1st Dr. Bradley Burket
- 2nd Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)