The 2023 Best of the Nest

See the winners!

Loving what you do and working hard at it are the keys to success. Thanks to our vibrant community of dedicated individuals and businesses who deliver top-notch services and products on the daily, raising a family in the high desert is a dreamy endeavor.

This year, Nest followers rallied in great numbers to voice their opinions on who's showing up and delivering in Central Oregon. You voted, we counted and now...we present the winners!

Best Arts Instruction: Let's Paint: Art in the Garden

Best Dance Studio: The Dance Connection Bend: Beyond the Steps

Best Learning Specialist/Tutor: Sylvan Learning of Bend: Individualized Education on the Rise

Best OB: Dr. John Murphy: Continually Caring

Best Photographer: Natalie Stephenson: Captured with Love


The 2023 Best of the Nest!

Best of Shops & Services

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

  • 1st Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch
  • 2nd Family Access Network (FAN)

Best Photographer for Children & Families

Best Toy Store

  • 1st Leapin' Lizards Toy Company
  • 2nd Learning Express Toys

Best Children's Consignment Store

  • 1st Stone Soup Kids
  • 2nd Kids Paradise

Best Children's Clothing Store

  • 1st Hopscotch Kids
  • 2nd Stone Soup Kids

Best of Dining

Best Parents' Date Night

  • 1st Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
  • 2nd Ariana Restaurant

Best Grocery Store

  • 1st Newport Avenue Market
  • 2nd Grocery Outlet

Best Family Take-Out

  • 1st Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats
  • 2nd El Sancho Taco Shop

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

  • 1st Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato
  • 2nd The Sparrow Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

  • 1st Jackson's Corner
  • 2nd Walt Reilly's

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

  • 1st Sunriver Brewing
  • 2nd Crux Fermentation Project

Best Kids' Menu

  • 1st Sunriver Brewing
  • 2nd Life & Time

Best of Recreation

Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun

  • 1st Riverbend Park
  • 2nd Alpenglow Park

Best Family Night Out

  • 1st Sun Mountain Fun Center
  • 2nd McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

  • 1st Sun Mountain Fun Center
  • 2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Best Youth Sports Organization

  • 1st Bend Parks & Recreation District
  • 2nd Bend FC Timbers & Thorns

Best Dance Studio

Best Kids Yoga

  • 1st Tula Movement Arts
  • 2nd Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Best Martial Arts School

  • 1st Clark's University of Martial Arts
  • 2nd Connection Rio

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

  • 1st Mountain Air Trampoline Park
  • 2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Best of Education

Best Summer Camp

  • 1st Wildheart Nature School
  • 2nd Bend Park & Recreation District

Best Day Camp

  • 1st Bend Park & Recreation District
  • 2nd Wildheart Nature School

Best Music Instruction

  • 1st Cascade School of Music
  • 2nd Steven Livingston Music

Best Arts Instruction

Best Learning Specialist

  • 1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
  • 2nd Central Oregon Speech & Language

Best Tutor

Best Preschool

  • 1st The Cottage Day Care Inc
  • 2nd Morning Star Christian School

Best Day Care

  • 1st The Cottage Day Care Inc
  • 2nd Growing Tree Children's Center

Best Supplemental School Program

  • 1st The Cottage Day Care Inc
  • 2nd Montessori in the Pines

Best Healthcare Professionals

Best Veterinarian

  • 1st Bend Veterinary Clinic
  • 2nd Blue Sky Veterinary Clinic

Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist

  • 1st Casey Collins - Sonos Neurotherapies
  • 2nd Jerod Michael - Connections Speech & Language

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families

  • 1st Pure Light Family Chiropractic
  • 2nd High Desert Chiropractic & Massage

Best Midwife

  • 1st Tiffany Seiders, CPM, LDM
  • 2nd Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM

Best Doula

  • 1st Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM
  • 2nd Paige Aragon

Best OB

Best Children's Optometrist Practice

  • 1st Integrated Eye Care
  • 2nd Elemental Eye Care

Best Children's Orthodontics Practice

  • 1st Struble Orthodontics
  • 2nd Woods Orthodontics

Best Children's Dental Practice

  • 1st Deschutes Pediatric Dentristry
  • 2nd Pediatric Dental Associates

Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice

  • 1st Central Oregon Pediatric Associates 2nd Summit Medical Group

Best Pediatrician

  • 1st Dr. Bradley Burket
  • 2nd Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)

