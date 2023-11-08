Nurturing Every Learner

Every parent wants their child's educational experience to be smooth sailing, but for some, it can be more challenging than for others. If your young student struggles with learning or has been diagnosed with a disability, getting an Individualized Education Program in place is one way to improve their school experience. Sean Reinhart, Executive Director of Student Services for the Bend-La Pine School District, explains, "An IEP is a three-letter acronym for Individual Education Plan, and IEPs are provisions that students with disabilities get when they qualify for special education."



Navigating your child's journey with establishing and maintaining an IEP throughout their school experience can be both empowering and challenging. Becoming familiarized with IEPs and learning how to be both an advocate and collaborator guarantees a more positive experience for your child over the course of their school years.

click to enlarge Submitted

Understanding IEPs

An IEP is a legal document developed collaboratively between educators, parents and sometimes the students themselves. It outlines specific educational goals, the services and supports required to achieve those goals and a framework for measuring progress.

One of the strengths of the Bend-La Pine School District's IEP process is its emphasis on involving all stakeholders. Parents are viewed as essential partners, bringing valuable insights regarding their child's strengths, challenges and preferences. Teachers, special education professionals and the student also actively contribute to the development of the IEP, creating a comprehensive and holistic plan.

Reinhart explains, "When a student qualifies for special education, a team will develop an IEP, which is essentially our plan of what we're going to do for a student. The main components of an IEP that are most important are first the present levels, which is a description of how the student is currently doing."

Flexibility is another hallmark of the IEP process in the Bend-La Pine School District. Recognizing that the needs of students may evolve over time, IEPs are dynamic documents that can be adjusted to accommodate changes in a student's circumstances. According to Reinhart, this includes looking at what has been done in the past for these students and assessing how they are doing, what's working and what's not working.

The next important component of the IEP is goal setting. The heart of the IEP lies in its ability to set realistic and attainable goals for the student. These goals are not only academic but also encompass social and emotional development. "There is a section in there where we talk about the goals we have for the student and what we want them to be able to do," explains Reinhart. "And then there's a section that talks about what kind of specially designed instruction we are going to provide so that they can keep those goals."

Equitable access to education is a core value in the Bend-La Pine School District, and IEPs are instrumental in turning this vision into reality. Accommodations and modifications specified in the IEP aim to level the playing field, providing students with disabilities the tools and support they need to participate meaningfully in the academic environment. Reinhart says there's a section in the IEP that addresses accommodations that will be made for instruction and in the school to ensure that students have access to education despite having a disability.

Who Qualifies for an IEP?

Students who have been identified with a disability that adversely affects their educational performance may be eligible. Disabilities can range from specific learning disabilities and attention disorders to speech or language impairments, autism, emotional disturbances and more. The key criterion is that the disability hinders the student's ability to succeed in the general education environment.

click to enlarge Submitted

Types of Accommodations

While accommodations for students with IEPs vary based on the student's needs, the following are five examples of specific accommodations that may be made:

Extended Test Time

Students may be allowed additional time to complete exams or assignments, ensuring that they have sufficient time to demonstrate their understanding without being hindered by time constraints.

Accessible Materials

Materials are available in alternative formats, such as audio versions or large print, to accommodate students with visual impairments or other reading difficulties.

Specialized Instructional Aids

Various learning styles are supported by offering the use of assistive technologies or tools, such as speech-to-text software, graphic organizers or sensory tools.

Modified Assignments

Assignments may be adapted to match a student's skill level and learning goals. Common modifications are adjusting the complexity of the task, reducing the amount of work or providing additional guidance and support.

Individualized Seating Arrangements

The classroom seating may be arranged to minimize distractions or address sensory issues. For example, a student with attention difficulties may benefit from sitting at the front of the class or in a quiet area.

How to Ensure Success

Advocacy is essential for parents navigating the IEP process. Effective advocacy begins with a deep understanding of the child's needs and a commitment to being actively involved in the educational journey.

The following are five crucial steps parents can take to advocate for their child.

Active Engagement in the IEP Process

Attending IEP meetings is a critical aspect of advocacy. Parents should actively participate, providing insights into their child's strengths, challenges and aspirations.

Open Channels of Communication

Establish and maintain open lines of communication with your child's teachers, special education team and other relevant school staff. Request regular updates and feedback so you stay fully informed and can contribute your perspective as well.

Stay Informed About Resources

Familiarize yourself with the resources available within the Bend-La Pine School District. This includes understanding the various support services, extracurricular activities and community resources that can complement your child's educational journey.

Advocate for Consistency

Advocate for consistency in implementing the IEP across different settings, such as classrooms, extracurricular activities and assessments. Consistent application of accommodations and support ensures a cohesive and reliable learning experience for your child.

Empower Your Child with Self-Advocacy Skills

Foster your child's self-advocacy skills by encouraging them to communicate their needs and preferences. This allows them to actively participate in their education and build skills that will benefit them beyond just the school environment.

Finally, persistence is key:

Advocacy is an ongoing process; if concerns arise, parents should not hesitate to voice them and work collaboratively with the school to find solutions that best meet the child's needs.