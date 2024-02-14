Living in Bend offers the perfect balance of outdoor adventure and breathtaking landscapes. However, by the time early spring comes around, many families are craving a change of scenery and a break from the never-ending chilly weather.

Luckily, the Redmond airport provides easy access to several fantastic toasty spring break destinations that are just a hop, skip and a jump away. Nonstop flight destinations like Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix and Las Vegas are packed with an abundance of family-friendly places to stay and things to do, ensuring your spring getaway is filled with unforgettable moments for everyone.

Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels, known for its vibrant culture, diverse attractions and iconic landmarks, is the perfect destination for families seeking a mix of entertainment and relaxation.

Accommodations

Consider staying in Anaheim, home to Disneyland and California Adventure Park. The Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa offer magical experiences.

Attractions

Universal Studios Hollywood is an absolute must for families, as this theme park features thrilling rides, live shows and encounters with beloved characters. Similarly, Disneyland and California Adventure Park are packed with spectacular rides and characters and are sure to please kids of all ages.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is a cultural haven for families. The museum often hosts interactive exhibits for children, making art an engaging experience for the whole family. Another option is The Getty Center, which provides opportunities to explore art, architecture and gardens at a world-renowned museum.

Griffith Park, covering over 4,000 acres, is a wonderful destination for outdoor activities. Take a hike to the iconic Griffith Observatory for stunning views of the city or simply enjoy a family picnic on the green.

A classic for families, the Santa Monica Pier offers a variety of rides and attractions, while the beach offers a perfect day of sandcastle building, people watching and kicking back in the sun.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is the perfect place for a peaceful retreat. Explore the lush gardens and participate in several family-friendly events, such as nature walks and seasonal festivals.





San Diego, California

San Diego, with its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque setting, is an excellent choice for families seeking a blend of outdoor adventure and cultural fun, and let's not forget the beach!

Accommodations

The Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa is a family-friendly destination located on Mission Bay. With its tropical setting and water activities, it provides a relaxing oasis for parents and a fun-filled environment for the kids.

Attractions

The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography is an excellent starting place for marine enthusiasts. Kids will marvel at the vibrant sea life while participating in the interactive exhibits.

Balboa Park boasts a sprawling oasis of greenery AND culture. Explore the San Diego Zoo, stroll through the gardens and stop by the kid-friendly museums, such as the Fleet Science Center.

Coronado Beach, with its soft sand and gentle waves, is ideal for a family beach day. Build sandcastles, collect seashells or take a stroll while enjoying breathtaking views.

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park provides a glimpse into the region's history. Take a guided tour, explore the adobe buildings and when little feet are tired, enjoy some traditional Mexican cuisine.

Aquatica San Diego offers a refreshing escape with its water slides, lazy rivers and wave pools. It's hard to go wrong as you cool off and have a splashing good time!

LEGOLAND California Resort is a paradise for LEGO lovers, with its rides, shows and interesting interactive exhibits. Even if you don't consider yourself in that camp, it's definitely worth the time.





Phoenix, Arizona

Known for its warm, sunny desert climate, Phoenix offers families a chance to get out and explore nature, culture and take in some unique attractions.

Accommodations

The Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, with its luxurious amenities and family-friendly vibe, is an ideal base for exploring the Phoenix environs.

Attractions

Papago Park offers hiking trails and iconic geological formations. Families can hike to the Hole in the Rock for a unique desert view or visit the Phoenix Zoo located within the park. Another option is The Desert Botanical Garden where you'll find endless educational opportunities. Kids can learn about desert flora, participate in workshops and explore the themed gardens.

If the kids are dragging, head to Big Surf Waterpark where you'll find a thrilling water adventure for the whole family. With slides, wave pools and lazy rivers, it's a perfect escape from the desert heat.

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is a must-visit for animal-loving peeps. With over 600 species, including exotic animals and marine life, it's an immersive experience for kids and parents.

For a unique family adventure, consider a hot air balloon ride over the Sonoran Desert. Companies like Hot Air Expeditions offer family-friendly rides with breath taking views. Book ahead to make sure you don't miss out.

Arizona Science Center engages young minds with hands-on exhibits and interactive displays, fostering a love for science.

Las Vegas, Nevada

While Las Vegas is often associated with adult entertainment, it offers a surprising number of family-friendly options for a unique experience.

Accommodations

In search of a family-friendly atmosphere? Try The Mirage Hotel and Casino, which is sure to please with its tropical-themed pool and spacious rooms.

Attractions

The Adventuredome at Circus Circus is an indoor amusement park with rides and attractions suitable for all ages. Escape the heat while catching some thrills and giggles!

Discovery Children's Museum is a hands-on exploration destination for kids. With exhibits focusing on science, art and culture, it's an engaging experience for young minds and a whole lot of fun.

Springs Preserve offers a glimpse into the natural and cultural history of the region. Families can explore botanical gardens and exhibits and enjoy outdoor performances in the temperate weather.

Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is a water park pumped up with a variety of slides and pools. It's a fantastic way to chill out and enjoy a day together.

Shark Reef Aquarium allows you to explore an underwater world with a walk-through tunnel surrounded by sharks, rays and exotic fish. Expect lots of "oohs" and "aahs" from the kids!

Head to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for a scenic hike or drive with stunning views of the desert landscape.