Let's Take it Outside this Year

If your child was born in a winter month, you've probably already thrown a birthday bash or two at the many indoor places in Bend, from Tula Movement Arts and the Big Indoor Play Thing, to Mountain Air and Trampoline Zone. While these businesses offer wonderful cost-effective birthday packages, sometimes it's nice to mix it up and head outside!



While outdoor birthday parties at the park, river or pool are super simple when the weather cooperates, (usually in the summer months), with a little imagination, you can create a magical outdoor birthday celebration even when the temperatures dip low.

Here are some ideas the kids will love when it comes to that annual festive blowout.

Sledding Party:

One of the simplest winter birthday party ideas is a sledding party amidst the deep winter snow! Who doesn't love the thrill of zooming down a hill at full speed, wind whipping through hair and snow flying everywhere? Plus, since this party takes place outdoors in nature, it's virtually free, minus the cost of food, drinks and heating supplies.

Bring extra sleds to share and a giant box of disposable heat packs for keeping tiny fingers and toes warm. Be sure to supply plenty of hot drinks in large thermoses, from hot chocolate and cider for the kids to hot coffee and mulled wine for the adults. Some waterproof blankets and camp chairs are handy for keeping bottoms cozy and dry. One idea is to bring a pinata and hang it from a nearby tree, where the birthday boy or girl and guests can enjoy a round or two after sledding time has wrapped.

For kinder-aged kids, there's the big toddler-friendly hill along Skyliners Road, right before you reach the lodge. Wanoga Sno-Park is another great option for older kids, though it tends to get crowded on weekends. One benefit there are the convenient vault toilets and warming hut where you can cut the cake and sing "Happy Birthday." You might want to consider supplying every party guest with a special-colored bandana or other means of visually marking who is part of the guest list in the face of larger crowds. Also, be sure to purchase the appropriate park passes and parking permits, so no one gets a ticket.





Ice Skating Party:

Both The Pavilion in Bend and The Village at Sunriver have gorgeous open air or outdoor ice-skating rinks that make for tons of winter birthday fun.

At The Pavilion, you can rent a party package for two hours that comes with a private room, party host, soft drinks or juice pouches, pizza, downloadable invitations and thank you cards, ice skate rentals and even an optional bounce house for a little extra money. Their full NHL-size rink can accommodate plenty of skaters, while translucent panels on the south and west sides help keep the wind exposure down.

The outdoor ice-skating rink at The Sunriver Village is also a great family friendly attraction and has been for generations, with its fun music and beautiful atmosphere. During special holiday hours, kids and caregivers can ride on the Alpine Express Train, Central Oregon's only trackless train experience. To top off the birthday experience, pop by Goody's candy and ice cream shop nearby for delicious artisanal hot chocolates.

In both locations, guests will need to sign a waiver, so be sure to arrive early to get your paperwork filled out ahead of time. Also, some non-weekend days include special discount sessions, so consider planning your party mid-week to save money.

Dog Sledding on Mt. Bachelor:

While this option will be the most expensive of the bunch, likely limiting your party size to just a handful of guests, another great choice is to go dog sledding at Mt. Bachelor. The friendly and knowledgeable musher guides will let kids and their friends meet the dogs, pet them and feed them treats before climbing aboard a traditional winter dog sled. Next, you'll glide through the forest on an adventure of a lifetime, taking in the beautiful scenery and imagining what it might be like to ride in the Iditarod!

Snow Building & Snowman Scavenger Hunt:

A simple, classic option is to gather all your kid's friends at a local park, outdoor special spot or residential backyard and get everyone involved with building the biggest snow castle, fort or igloo the children have ever seen! Come prepared with decorative flags for the structure or fort, as well as some rectangular plastic tubs for building snow bricks to make igloos. The kids can have a friendly snowball fight from their fortresses, if they wish, or just see how big they can build them. Have the guests dress warmly and have hand warmers and hot drinks on hand. Simple as that!

Another idea is to create a snowman scavenger hunt by hiding various snowman parts – hats, scarves, carrots, gloves, etc. – all around the area and dividing the kids up into teams to follow clues and track down the items. Once they've assembled their supplies, they can work together to see how quickly they can put together their snowman or snowwoman. Kids are full of creativity and this party idea lets large groups of kids work together to create something magical!

Gingerbread House Decorating, Ornament Decorating and Cookie Baking:

Lastly, after the kids have had their fun outdoors and need to warm up, bring them inside for winter-themed crafting ideas like decorating gingerbread houses, making handmade holiday ornaments or baking cookies. Who doesn't love the smell of freshly baked gingerbread or sugar cookies wafting through the air as you sing "Happy Birthday?"

So, if your child was born in winter, fear not. With a little planning, you can ensure your pint-sized guests will enjoy something a little different this year in the great Central Oregon outdoors.