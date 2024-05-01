 Family-Friendly Food Park Opens in Redmond | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Family-Friendly Food Park Opens in Redmond

By

A new family-friendly food cart pod focused on good food and no alcohol recently opened in Redmond. The pod, called Redmond Food Park, is located at 122 SW 5th St. in downtown Redmond and creates a space for guests to eat, play cornhole and relax with friends and family in a non-drinking atmosphere.

The park currently offers Mediterranean food, Philly cheesesteaks and boba tea, as well as coffee from a new cart called Rockin' Roasters that offers coffee from Sisters Coffee Company and pastries, and has plans to serve ice cream in the summer months.

The main building on the property houses owner's Hoss Talebi's restaurant, Dogs and Fries. The Redmond Food Park hours vary between the different carts, but most open at 11:30 am and close around 8 pm.

