Bend La-Pine School District Brings Back Free Summer Lunch Program

The Bend-La Pine School District announced it will offer healthy meals at no charge to those 18 and younger at four Central Oregon locations this summer

By

The Bend-La Pine School District announced it will offer healthy meals at no charge to those 18 and younger at four Central Oregon locations this summer. There is no registration or fee to receive a free lunch through the program that begins June 24 and continues through August 23 (closed July 4 and 5).

All meals must be eaten on site and parents and guardians are encouraged to attend with their children. Meals for accompanying adults are $5. The free lunches will be served at the following locations:

Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend Hours 12–1 pm

Boys and Girls Club, 500 NW Wall St., Bend Hours 11:45 am–12:45 pm

Larkspur Park, 1700 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend Hours 11:45 am–12:45 pm

La Pine Elementary School, 51615 Coach Rd., La Pine Hours 11:45 am–12:45 pm

