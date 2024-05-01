Fun in the Sun for Central Oregon Kids

Athletic Club of Bend
Ages 6-10
541-385-3062
athleticclubofbend.com/youth-programs-copy-3
Avid 4 Adventure
Grades Pre-K-12
720-249-2412
Avid4.com/summer-camps
BEAT Children's Theater
Ages 4-16
541-419-5558
beatchildrenstheatre.org
Bend Elks Baseball Club
Ages 7-14
541-312-9259
bendelks.com/upcomingcamps
Bend Endurance Academy
Grades Pre-K-12
541-904-5048
bendenduranceacademy.org
Bend Forest School
Ages 3-8
503-260-9389
bendforestschool.com/summer-sessions
Bend FC Soccer Camp
Ages 6-11
541-728-3261
bendfctimbers.com/camps-clinics
At Pine Nursery Park, experienced coaching staff will group youth players by skill level to maximize each camper's development and enjoyment of the game. Bend FC summer camps encourage all players of various abilities to enjoy creative play through small side games, competitions and introductory techniques. Have fun with ball skills, footwork exercises, strategy and teamwork.
Bend Park and Rec
All ages
541-389-7275
bendparksandrec.org
Grab the BRPD's latest playbook for a wide variety of affordable summer camps for all ages. From overnight adventure camps to daily art classes, the offerings are extensive and inspiring. There truly is something for everyone! Check out the website for more information and to register for all sessions.
Bend Rock Gym
Ages 6-16
541-388-6764
bendrockgym.com
Bend Science Station
Grades 1-8
541-330-0433
bendsciencestation.org
Big Lake Youth Camp
Ages 7-17
503-850-3583
biglake.org
Camp Fire Central Oregon
Grades Pre-K-12
541-382-4682
[email protected]
campfireco.org/programs/#summer
Through playful, inclusive, affordable and powerful out-of-class experiences, Camp Fire Central Oregon connects young people to the outdoors, to others and to themselves. They provide young people with a space where they feel like they truly belong through a progression of youth programs, including afterschool and out-of-school programs, teen service and leadership camps, summer camps and STEM programs.
Camp Homestead
Ages 6-12
[email protected]
camphomesteadbend.com
Camp Invention
Grades K-6
invent.org/programs
Camp Tamarack
Ages 8-12
541-610-9946
camptamarack.com/summer-camp
Cascade Indoor Sports
Ages 7-13
541-330-1183
cascadeindoorsports.com/kids/sports-camp
Cascade School of Music
Ages 6-15
541-382-6866
cascadeschoolofmusic.org
Step into the world of music this summer! Kids interested in learning a musical instrument will delight in these quality summer camps. Beginners learn basic chords and strumming patterns in the Ukulele Camp (ages 6-10, grouped by age), while older rock band enthusiasts won't want to miss Feedback Band Camp (ages 9-15, with a max of eight students). Check the website for specific camp dates and times.
Cascades Academy
Grades K-5
541-382-0699
cascadesacademy.org/community/camp-create
Camp CREATE stands for Creatively Redefining Education through Adventurous Teachable Experiences. Enjoy fun-filled, experiential-based camps perfect for elementary students. Each camp theme is based in one of the following experiential learning modalities: Robotics, STEAM, Nature or Arts/Music. Camps are offered seven weeks from July 8 – August 16, 9 am–3 pm. Financial aid offered for low-income students.
Central Oregon
Gymnastics Academy
Ages 6-12
541-385-1163
cogymnastics.com
Chockstone Climbing
Ages 12-17
541-318-7170
chockstoneclimbing.com/smith-rock-climbing-camp
The Circuit Gym
Ages 6-12
541-797-6676
[email protected]
thecircuitgym.com/bend/youth
The Circuit offers award-winning summer bouldering camps from June to August, Monday through Friday, 9 am–2 pm. Kids climb in a fun, social environment where they problem solve and build confidence on and off the wall. Camps are offered weekly with scholarships available for low-income families.
COCC Youth Camp
Ages 10-15
[email protected]
cocc.edu/departments/community-ed/youth-programs.aspx
Dana's Discovery Kids
Ages 3-8
541-306-6490
discoverykidspreschool.com/summer-camps
The Dance Connection
541-318-8338
[email protected]
tdcdancebend.com
Spend time this summer with Bend's premier dance studio that focuses on training dancers of all ages and skill levels. Brought together by a common bond of movement and music, they connect, create and celebrate dance. Check the website for all the details of these exciting dance camps.
Diane's Riding Place
Ages 7 and up
541-408-1731
bendhorseride.com
FC Timbers
Grades 1-6
541-728-3261
[email protected]
bendfctimbers.com/training-and-camps
Offering six weeks of summer camps at Pine Nursery Park, FC Timbers welcomes youth soccer players who are looking for a bridge between recreational and competitive play, while still enjoying camp games and activities. Learn ball manipulation and other important elements in small groups that are divided by skill level. Multi-week and sibling discounts are available.
Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play
Ages 4-13
541-241-3919
Freespiritbend.com/camps
High energy kids will get their ya-ya's out this summer, while making new friends and learning important skills. Depending on your child's age, choose between the Nano-Ninja camp (ages 4-6), the Kids Ninja Warrior camp (ages 6-10) or the Ninja Elite camp (ages 9-13). For future yogis, enroll them in the Kids Yoga camp (ages 5-8) or the Tween Yoga camp (ages 9-13). Check the website for specific dates and times.
High Cascade
Snowboard Camp
Ages 9-20
503-206-8520
highcascade.com
High Desert Museum
K-5th grades
541-382-4754
highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp-summer
Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camp
Ages 6-12
888-832-6984 (voice mail)
jordankentcamps.com/bend-summer-camps
MBSEF Cycling
Ages 8-19
541-388-0002
mbsef.org/cycling/
Mudpies and Lullabies
Ages 3-5
[email protected]
Enjoy nine weeks of messy, sandy, sticky, out-of-this world, adventurous fun! Themed camps run Mondays-Thursdays with morning and afternoon sessions available, as well as Friday Fun Days, featuring a water slide or bounce house. Please email for more information. Sessions start June 24 and end August 23. Children must be potty trained.
Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
Grades K-12
503-797-4661
omsi.edu
Oregon Olympic Athletics
Ages 5-11
541-388-5555
oregonolympicathletics.com/camps
Outward Bound Summer Adventure Camps
Ages 12-18
866-467-7651
outwardbound.org
R.A.D. Camps
Ages 7-17
541-410-7258
radcamps.com /rad-camps
Rhinestone Ranch
Ages 5-18
541-241-6149
rhinestoneranchbend.com/ summer-camps.html
Samara Learning Center
Ages 6-17
541-419-3324
samaralearningcenter.org
Seven Peaks School
Grades 1-9
541-382-7755
sevenpeaksschool.org
Offering two camps this summer: Balanced Artist Camp, July 8-12 and Balanced Actor Camp, July 15-19. Seven Peaks believes that learning should be fun, engaging and transformational. Campers will have an opportunity to explore several different mediums including music, visual arts and theater. Learn creative skills and make new friends! Open to students not enrolled at Seven Peaks, too.
Sunriver Nature Center
Ages 4-14
541-593-4394
snco.org/learn-explore/educational-programs/kids-camps-classes/
Sylvan Learning Center
Grades 1 - 6
541.389.9252
Sylvanlearning.com/BendOR
Explore the amazing world of robotics by programming with Lego's® latest technology. Students use creativity and problem-solving skills while building innovative robots that come to life during Robotics Camp (Grades 1-5). Students investigate software engineering skills in the new Coding Camp (Grades 3-6) and learn to create their own programs, games and interactive stories as they apply basic coding skills. There are six weeks of camps offered in Northwest Crossing, Mondays through Thursdays. Check out the complete schedule online.
Terpsichorean Dance Studio
Ages 3-17
541-389-5351
tdsdance.org/summer-program
Think Wild
Grades 1-6
[email protected]
thinkwildco.org/summercamps
Tula Movement Arts
Ages 3 and up
541-322-6887
tulamovementarts.com
Tula is THE place for kids' fun! There is something this summer for all ages, including Paint and Play (in collaboration with Let's Paint Central Oregon), Preschool Summer Camps, Aerial Mini Summer Camp, Tula Tumble and Fly Camps, and don't forget, the Magical Summer Showcase! Find out all the details on their website.
Tumalo Creek Kayak
Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp
Ages 8-15
541-317-9407
tumalocreek.com/tumalo-kids
