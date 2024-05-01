Fun in the Sun for Central Oregon Kids

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Abstract in Motion Camp

Ages 6 and up

541-505-3318

Apex Football

Ages 6-12

541 977-1358

These four-day camps taught by experienced soccer professionals have a specific theme each week and focus on dribbling, shooting, receiving, as well as feature small-sided games. Three weeks at Big Sky Park are available: July 15-18, July 22-25 and July 29-August 1. Register at bendparksandrec.org

Athletic Club of Bend

Ages 6-10

541-385-3062

athleticclubofbend.com/youth-programs-copy-3

Avid 4 Adventure

Grades Pre-K-12

720-249-2412

Avid4.com/summer-camps

BEAT Children's Theater

Ages 4-16

541-419-5558

beatchildrenstheatre.org

Bend Elks Baseball Club

Ages 7-14

541-312-9259

bendelks.com/upcomingcamps

Bend Endurance Academy

Grades Pre-K-12

541-904-5048

bendenduranceacademy.org

Bend Forest School

Ages 3-8

503-260-9389

bendforestschool.com/summer-sessions

Bend FC Soccer Camp

Ages 6-11

541-728-3261

bendfctimbers.com/camps-clinics

At Pine Nursery Park, experienced coaching staff will group youth players by skill level to maximize each camper's development and enjoyment of the game. Bend FC summer camps encourage all players of various abilities to enjoy creative play through small side games, competitions and introductory techniques. Have fun with ball skills, footwork exercises, strategy and teamwork.

Bend Park and Rec

All ages

541-389-7275

bendparksandrec.org

Grab the BRPD's latest playbook for a wide variety of affordable summer camps for all ages. From overnight adventure camps to daily art classes, the offerings are extensive and inspiring. There truly is something for everyone! Check out the website for more information and to register for all sessions.

Bend Rock Gym

Ages 6-16

541-388-6764

bendrockgym.com

Bend Science Station

Grades 1-8

541-330-0433

bendsciencestation.org

Big Lake Youth Camp

Ages 7-17

503-850-3583

biglake.org

Camp Fire Central Oregon

Grades Pre-K-12

541-382-4682

[email protected]

campfireco.org/programs/#summer

Through playful, inclusive, affordable and powerful out-of-class experiences, Camp Fire Central Oregon connects young people to the outdoors, to others and to themselves. They provide young people with a space where they feel like they truly belong through a progression of youth programs, including afterschool and out-of-school programs, teen service and leadership camps, summer camps and STEM programs.

Camp Homestead

Ages 6-12

[email protected]

camphomesteadbend.com

Camp Invention

Grades K-6

invent.org/programs

Camp Tamarack

Ages 8-12

541-610-9946

camptamarack.com/summer-camp

Cascade Indoor Sports

Ages 7-13

541-330-1183

cascadeindoorsports.com/kids/sports-camp

Cascade School of Music

Ages 6-15

541-382-6866

cascadeschoolofmusic.org

Step into the world of music this summer! Kids interested in learning a musical instrument will delight in these quality summer camps. Beginners learn basic chords and strumming patterns in the Ukulele Camp (ages 6-10, grouped by age), while older rock band enthusiasts won't want to miss Feedback Band Camp (ages 9-15, with a max of eight students). Check the website for specific camp dates and times.

Cascades Academy

Grades K-5

541-382-0699

cascadesacademy.org/community/camp-create

Camp CREATE stands for Creatively Redefining Education through Adventurous Teachable Experiences. Enjoy fun-filled, experiential-based camps perfect for elementary students. Each camp theme is based in one of the following experiential learning modalities: Robotics, STEAM, Nature or Arts/Music. Camps are offered seven weeks from July 8 – August 16, 9 am–3 pm. Financial aid offered for low-income students.

Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy

Ages 6-12

541-385-1163

cogymnastics.com



Chockstone Climbing

Ages 12-17

541-318-7170

chockstoneclimbing.com/smith-rock-climbing-camp

The Circuit Gym

Ages 6-12

541-797-6676

[email protected]

thecircuitgym.com/bend/youth

The Circuit offers award-winning summer bouldering camps from June to August, Monday through Friday, 9 am–2 pm. Kids climb in a fun, social environment where they problem solve and build confidence on and off the wall. Camps are offered weekly with scholarships available for low-income families.

COCC Youth Camp

Ages 10-15

[email protected]

cocc.edu/departments/community-ed/youth-programs.aspx

Dana's Discovery Kids

Ages 3-8

541-306-6490

discoverykidspreschool.com/summer-camps

The Dance Connection

541-318-8338

[email protected]

tdcdancebend.com

Spend time this summer with Bend's premier dance studio that focuses on training dancers of all ages and skill levels. Brought together by a common bond of movement and music, they connect, create and celebrate dance. Check the website for all the details of these exciting dance camps.

Diane's Riding Place

Ages 7 and up

541-408-1731

bendhorseride.com

FC Timbers

Grades 1-6

541-728-3261

[email protected]

bendfctimbers.com/training-and-camps

Offering six weeks of summer camps at Pine Nursery Park, FC Timbers welcomes youth soccer players who are looking for a bridge between recreational and competitive play, while still enjoying camp games and activities. Learn ball manipulation and other important elements in small groups that are divided by skill level. Multi-week and sibling discounts are available.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Ages 4-13

541-241-3919

Freespiritbend.com/camps

High energy kids will get their ya-ya's out this summer, while making new friends and learning important skills. Depending on your child's age, choose between the Nano-Ninja camp (ages 4-6), the Kids Ninja Warrior camp (ages 6-10) or the Ninja Elite camp (ages 9-13). For future yogis, enroll them in the Kids Yoga camp (ages 5-8) or the Tween Yoga camp (ages 9-13). Check the website for specific dates and times.

High Cascade Snowboard Camp

Ages 9-20

503-206-8520

highcascade.com

High Desert Museum

K-5th grades

541-382-4754

highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp-summer

Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camp

Ages 6-12

888-832-6984 (voice mail)

jordankentcamps.com/bend-summer-camps

MBSEF Cycling

Ages 8-19

541-388-0002

mbsef.org/cycling/

Mudpies and Lullabies

Ages 3-5

[email protected]

Enjoy nine weeks of messy, sandy, sticky, out-of-this world, adventurous fun! Themed camps run Mondays-Thursdays with morning and afternoon sessions available, as well as Friday Fun Days, featuring a water slide or bounce house. Please email for more information. Sessions start June 24 and end August 23. Children must be potty trained.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

Grades K-12

503-797-4661

omsi.edu

Oregon Olympic Athletics

Ages 5-11

541-388-5555

oregonolympicathletics.com/camps

Outward Bound Summer Adventure Camps

Ages 12-18

866-467-7651

outwardbound.org

R.A.D. Camps

Ages 7-17

541-410-7258

radcamps.com /rad-camps

Rhinestone Ranch

Ages 5-18

541-241-6149

rhinestoneranchbend.com/ summer-camps.html

Samara Learning Center

Ages 6-17

541-419-3324

samaralearningcenter.org

Seven Peaks School

Grades 1-9

541-382-7755

sevenpeaksschool.org

Offering two camps this summer: Balanced Artist Camp, July 8-12 and Balanced Actor Camp, July 15-19. Seven Peaks believes that learning should be fun, engaging and transformational. Campers will have an opportunity to explore several different mediums including music, visual arts and theater. Learn creative skills and make new friends! Open to students not enrolled at Seven Peaks, too.

Sunriver Nature Center

Ages 4-14

541-593-4394

snco.org/learn-explore/educational-programs/kids-camps-classes/

Sylvan Learning Center

Grades 1 - 6

541.389.9252

Sylvanlearning.com/BendOR

Explore the amazing world of robotics by programming with Lego's® latest technology. Students use creativity and problem-solving skills while building innovative robots that come to life during Robotics Camp (Grades 1-5). Students investigate software engineering skills in the new Coding Camp (Grades 3-6) and learn to create their own programs, games and interactive stories as they apply basic coding skills. There are six weeks of camps offered in Northwest Crossing, Mondays through Thursdays. Check out the complete schedule online.

Terpsichorean Dance Studio

Ages 3-17

541-389-5351

tdsdance.org/summer-program

Think Wild

Grades 1-6

[email protected]

thinkwildco.org/summercamps

Tula Movement Arts

Ages 3 and up

541-322-6887

tulamovementarts.com

Tula is THE place for kids' fun! There is something this summer for all ages, including Paint and Play (in collaboration with Let's Paint Central Oregon), Preschool Summer Camps, Aerial Mini Summer Camp, Tula Tumble and Fly Camps, and don't forget, the Magical Summer Showcase! Find out all the details on their website.

Tumalo Creek Kayak Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp

Ages 8-15

541-317-9407

tumalocreek.com/tumalo-kids

