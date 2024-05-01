What's Hot in 2024

As the sun stretches its golden rays across Central Oregon, families can almost taste the arrival of summer – a time most certainly filled with outdoor adventure. With the season fast approaching, it's the perfect time to explore the latest and greatest in kids' summer gear for enjoying our natural playground. We asked local store owners to share their must-have items for 2024. Here are their top picks:

click to enlarge Submitted Evoke Youth Mountain Bike Gloves.

Evoke Youth Mountain Bike Gloves

The mountains are calling! These gloves are lightweight and full-fingered for young mountain bike riders. Crafted with breathable materials and a durable suede palm, these gloves offer unpadded AX Suede Diez palms for enhanced dexterity and handlebar control, while the lightweight back ensures comfort and breathability on the trails.

$17 - Sunnyside Sports





click to enlarge Submitted Thule Sapling Child Carrier.

Thule Sapling Child Carrier

This child carrier ensures safe and comfortable travels on the trail, easily accommodating different-sized parents with torso and hip belt modifications. Premium features like a child viewing mirror, removable backpack and spacious hip belt pockets enhance the outdoor experience. With its fully adjustable design and ample storage options, this carrier allows all family members to enjoy outdoor outings to the fullest.

$429.95 - Hopscotch Kids







click to enlarge Submitted Five Ten Freerider Kids VCS Bike Shoes.

Five Ten Freerider Kids VCS Bike Shoes

Keep those feet on the peddles with the Adidas Five Ten Freerider Mountain Bike Shoes for young riders. They combine the durability of a leather upper with the pedal-gripping power of Stealth® Marathon rubber. Featuring a non-marking outsole and convenient hook-and-loop straps, they promote independence and ease for budding cyclists.

$75 - Sunnyside Sports





click to enlarge Submitted Fox Racing Youth Mainframe Helmet.

Fox Racing Youth Mainframe Helmet

Safety first! For peace of mind, choose the Youth Mainframe Helmet, delivering proven MIPS™ impact protection and extended coverage for the noggin'. Featuring optimized venting and a lightweight fit system, it offers efficient cooling and a comfortable ride. Plus, with a removable, washable moisture-wicking liner, keeping things fresh is an easy feat without breaking the bank.

$80 - Sunnyside Sports









click to enlarge Submitted Thule Courier Bike Trailer.

Thule Courier Bike Trailer

Bend families love to bike. The Thule Courier offers versatility for families of all kinds, functioning as both a bike trailer and a stroller. With its spacious cockpit that accommodates two children, it's ideal for leisurely rides or quick jaunts into town. Effortlessly transitioning from bike carrier to stroller, it boasts compact wheels and an adjustable handlebar for easy maneuverability, making it the perfect vessel for commuting or vacation adventures.

$799.95 - Hopscotch Kids







click to enlarge Submitted VANS Toddler Slip-On V Shoes

VANS Toddler Slip-On V Shoes

For those unstoppable toddlers (you know the ones!), these V Shoes are a must-have, featuring a slip-on design and stylish rubber waffle outsoles. With textile uppers, heel pull tabs and elastic side accents, they offer both durability and sleek looks for every adventurer. Classic!

$37.95 - Tactics



click to enlarge Submitted ThinkBaby Safe Sunscreen.





ThinkBaby Safe Sunscreen

Protect the most delicate skin in your family. Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen shields baby from harmful UVA/UVB rays using mineral-based, non-nano Zinc Oxide, boasting an SPF 50 rating and water resistance for up to 80 minutes. ThinkBaby is a safer choice, being BPA-free, mineral-based, biodegradable, reef-safe and free of harmful chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Pediatric-dermatologist tested and devoid of toxic ingredients, it ensures worry-free protection for sensitive skin.

$20 - Hopscotch Kids









click to enlarge Submitted Bling2o Fin-ley Bass Fish Swim Goggles.

Bling2o Fin-ley Bass Fish Swim Goggles

Little swimmers will love Green Gills Finley, the bass fish-themed goggles. Perfect for water enthusiasts, they feature fin-themed gaskets and a scale-textured strap. Made from 100% silicone, latex-free material, these goggles offer UV protection, anti-fog lenses, and are suitable for ages three years and up, complete with a hard protective case and adjustable nose piece.

$25 - Hopscotch Kids





click to enlarge Submitted Happy Hour Heart Ons Sunglasses.

Happy Hour Heart Ons Sunglasses

Protect their eyes and spread some summer vibes with the Happy Hour Heart Ons Sunglasses. They come in a variety of fun colors and feature UV400 protection with adorable heart-shaped frames – perfect for adding a touch of flair to any sunny day adventure!

$19.95 - Tactics





click to enlarge Submitted DAKINE Kids Grom Mission 18L Backpack.







DAKINE Kids Grom Mission 18L Backpack

Get ready for those summertime romps with the Dakine Kid's Mission 18L Backpack – perfect for camping trips or just hanging out with friends. Its DWR weather resistance keeps all gear dry during spontaneous water fights or unexpected summer showers. Plus, with tech pockets for gadgets and plenty of room for snacks, sunscreen and sunglasses, nonstop outdoor fun in the sun is guaranteed!

$57.95 - Tactics















click to enlarge Submitted SunnyLife Buddy Float Bands - Unicorn.

Designed for three-to six-year-old kids, these colorful arm floaties will have those little ones swimming with confidence in no time at all. They are made with durable non-toxic PVC and add a touch of unicorn magic to summer water fun. Who's cool now?

$15.00 - Hopscotch Kids







click to enlarge Submitted Nuna TRVL Stroller.





Nuna TRVL Stroller

Whether navigating Bend's riverside paths or jet-setting to far-flung vacation destinations, the Nuna TRVL™ stroller offers seamless convenience for parents on the go. With its self-folding mechanism and ultra-lightweight design, it effortlessly transforms into a compact package for easy storage or transport. Compatible with PIPA™ series car seats and accommodating infants and toddlers up to 50 lbs., this travel stroller ensures comfort and style for every journey.

$450 - Hopscotch Kids