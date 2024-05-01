Best of the Nest 2024 Winners!

Loving what you do and working hard at it are the keys to success. Thanks to our vibrant community of dedicated individuals and businesses who deliver top-notch services and products on the daily, raising a family in the high desert is a dreamy endeavor. This year, Nest followers rallied in great numbers to voice their opinions on who’s showing up and delivering in Central Oregon. You voted, we counted and now…we present the winners!
The 2024 Best of the Nest!
Best of Shops & Services
Best Nonprofit Serving Children
1st KIDS Center
2nd Family Resource Center
Best Photographer for
Children & Families
1st Natalie Stephenson
2nd Julia Duke
Best Toy Store
1st Leapin' Lizards Toy Company
2nd Learning Express Toys
Best Children's
Consignment Store
1st Stone Soup Bend
2nd Riverbend Resale
Best Children's Clothing Store
1st Hopscotch Kids
2nd Wild Child
Best Family Law Practitioner
1st Frederick Schroeder w/ Phillips, Traylor, Myers, Goodin & Schroeder LLP
2nd Kirstin Larson (Larson Family Law)
Best of Dining
Best Parents' Date Night
1st 900 Wall
2nd Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
Best Grocery Store
1st Newport Avenue Market
2nd Market of Choice
Best Family Take-Out
1st Pizza Mondo
2nd Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
1st Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato
2nd Goody's
Best Family Restaurant
1st Active Culture
2nd El Sancho
Best Kid-Friendly Brewery
1st Sunriver Brewing
2nd Crux Fermentation Project
Best Kids' Menu
1st El Sancho
2nd Active Culture
Best Mom's Club Meet Up Spot
1st Boss Rambler
2nd Evoke Winery
Best of Recreation
1st Mt. Bachelor
2nd Shevlin Park - BPRD
Best Family Night Out
1st Sun Mountain Fun Center
2nd McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater
Best Place for a Child's
Birthday Party
1st Mountain Air
2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Best Youth Sports Organization
1st N Zone Sports
2nd Bend Park & Recreation District
Best Dance Studio
1st The Dance Connection
2nd Iconic Dance
Best Kids Yoga
1st Tula Movement Arts
2nd Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play
Best Martial Arts School
1st Straight Blast Gym
2nd Clarks University of Martial Arts
Best Place for a Playdate (Indoor)
1st Mountain Air Trampoline Park
2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Best of Education
Best Summer Camp
1st Bend Elks
2nd Camp Tamarack
Best Day Camp
1st Wildheart Nature School
2nd Camp Fire Central Oregon
Best Music Instruction
1st Cascade School of Music
2nd Music Together 2nd Out of the Box Arts (tie)
Best Arts Instruction
1st Let's Paint Central Oregon
2nd Seven Peaks School
Best Learning Specialist
1st Heather Ashley
2nd Shelly South
Best Tutor
1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
2nd Elevate Reading Center
Best Preschool
1st The Cottage Day Care
2nd Montessori in the Pines
Best Day Care
1st The Cottage Day Care
2nd Cobblestone
Best Supplemental School Program
1st Sylvan Learning Center
2nd Let's Paint Central Oregon
Best After School Program
1st Kids Inc - BPRD
2nd Boys & Girls Club of Bend
Best Healthcare Professionals
Best Veterinarian
1st Pawtown Veterinary Care
2nd Bend Veterinary Clinic
Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist
1st Kristen Kane (Central Oregon Speech Therapy)
2nd Casey Collins (Sonos Neurotherapies)
Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families
1st Pure Light Family Chiropractic
2nd Hawthorn Healing Arts Center
Best Midwife
1st Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM
2nd Cieara Thompson Barnett (East Cascade Women's Group)
2nd Alexa Smith-Ellison (East Cascade Women's Group) (tie)
Best Doula
1st Meg Rozek (High Desert Doula Collaborative)
2nd Jamie Collado (Nurtured Bend)
Best OB
1st Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)
2nd Dr. James Carlson (East Cascade Women's Group)
2nd Dr. Regan Gage (East Cascade Women's Group) (tie)
Best Children's Optometrist Practice
1st Elemental Eye Care
2nd Casey Eye Institute
Best Children's Orthodontics Practice
1st Struble Orthodontics
2nd Woods Orthodontics
Best Children's Dental Practice
1st Pediatric Dental Associates
2nd Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry
Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice
1st Central Oregon Pediatric Associates
2nd Summit Medical Group
Best Pediatrician
1st Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)
2nd Dr. Michelle Mills (Summit)
Best Sports Physical Therapist
1st Redbird Physio
2nd Mandon Welch
Best Children's Therapist
1st Anna Thedford (Lark Song Counseling)
2nd Regina Josh (Thrive Mental Health)