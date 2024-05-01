Best of the Nest 2024 Winners!

click to enlarge SW

Loving what you do and working hard at it are the keys to success. Thanks to our vibrant community of dedicated individuals and businesses who deliver top-notch services and products on the daily, raising a family in the high desert is a dreamy endeavor. This year, Nest followers rallied in great numbers to voice their opinions on who’s showing up and delivering in Central Oregon. You voted, we counted and now…we present the winners!

The 2024 Best of the Nest!

Best of Shops & Services

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

1st KIDS Center

2nd Family Resource Center

Best Photographer for Children & Families

1st Natalie Stephenson

2nd Julia Duke

Best Toy Store

1st Leapin' Lizards Toy Company

2nd Learning Express Toys

Best Children's Consignment Store

1st Stone Soup Bend

2nd Riverbend Resale

Best Children's Clothing Store

1st Hopscotch Kids

2nd Wild Child

Best Family Law Practitioner

1st Frederick Schroeder w/ Phillips, Traylor, Myers, Goodin & Schroeder LLP

2nd Kirstin Larson (Larson Family Law)



Best of Dining

Best Parents' Date Night

1st 900 Wall

2nd Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

Best Grocery Store

1st Newport Avenue Market

2nd Market of Choice

Best Family Take-Out

1st Pizza Mondo

2nd Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

1st Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato

2nd Goody's

Best Family Restaurant

1st Active Culture

2nd El Sancho

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

1st Sunriver Brewing

2nd Crux Fermentation Project

Best Kids' Menu

1st El Sancho

2nd Active Culture

Best Mom's Club Meet Up Spot

1st Boss Rambler

2nd Evoke Winery





Best of Recreation





Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun



1st Mt. Bachelor



2nd Shevlin Park - BPRD

Best Family Night Out

1st Sun Mountain Fun Center

2nd McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

1st Mountain Air

2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Best Youth Sports Organization

1st N Zone Sports

2nd Bend Park & Recreation District

Best Dance Studio

1st The Dance Connection

2nd Iconic Dance

Best Kids Yoga

1st Tula Movement Arts

2nd Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play



Best Martial Arts School

1st Straight Blast Gym

2nd Clarks University of Martial Arts

Best Place for a Playdate (Indoor)

1st Mountain Air Trampoline Park

2nd Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park



Best of Education



Best Summer Camp



1st Bend Elks



2nd Camp Tamarack

Best Day Camp

1st Wildheart Nature School

2nd Camp Fire Central Oregon

Best Music Instruction

1st Cascade School of Music

2nd Music Together 2nd Out of the Box Arts (tie)

Best Arts Instruction

1st Let's Paint Central Oregon

2nd Seven Peaks School

Best Learning Specialist

1st Heather Ashley

2nd Shelly South

Best Tutor

1st Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

2nd Elevate Reading Center

Best Preschool

1st The Cottage Day Care

2nd Montessori in the Pines

Best Day Care

1st The Cottage Day Care

2nd Cobblestone

Best Supplemental School Program

1st Sylvan Learning Center

2nd Let's Paint Central Oregon

Best After School Program

1st Kids Inc - BPRD

2nd Boys & Girls Club of Bend



Best Healthcare Professionals

Best Veterinarian

1st Pawtown Veterinary Care

2nd Bend Veterinary Clinic

Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist

1st Kristen Kane (Central Oregon Speech Therapy)

2nd Casey Collins (Sonos Neurotherapies)

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families

1st Pure Light Family Chiropractic

2nd Hawthorn Healing Arts Center

Best Midwife

1st Kelsey Spanbauer, CPM, LDM

2nd Cieara Thompson Barnett (East Cascade Women's Group)

2nd Alexa Smith-Ellison (East Cascade Women's Group) (tie)

Best Doula

1st Meg Rozek (High Desert Doula Collaborative)

2nd Jamie Collado (Nurtured Bend)

Best OB

1st Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)

2nd Dr. James Carlson (East Cascade Women's Group)

2nd Dr. Regan Gage (East Cascade Women's Group) (tie)

Best Children's Optometrist Practice

1st Elemental Eye Care

2nd Casey Eye Institute

Best Children's Orthodontics Practice

1st Struble Orthodontics

2nd Woods Orthodontics

Best Children's Dental Practice

1st Pediatric Dental Associates

2nd Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry

Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice

1st Central Oregon Pediatric Associates

2nd Summit Medical Group

Best Pediatrician

1st Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)

2nd Dr. Michelle Mills (Summit)

Best Sports Physical Therapist

1st Redbird Physio

2nd Mandon Welch

Best Children's Therapist

1st Anna Thedford (Lark Song Counseling)

2nd Regina Josh (Thrive Mental Health)