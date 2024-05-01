Best Veterinarian: Pawtown Veterinary Care

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

BN: How long has Pawtown been in business?

LS: We opened here two years ago, in March of 2022. We have really enjoyed watching the practice grow, while meeting a lot of new patients and families. We have a great support staff who are good friendly people enjoying what they do.

BN: Does Pawtown offer same-day urgent care?

LS: We do. Some days, if it's especially busy, we might not be able to accommodate everyone, and we do try our best to care for our existing clients. We're in a better position to help when we're familiar with the animal's history.

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

BN: Do you have any general advice for a new owner of a cat or dog?

LS: Do your research to make sure the pet you choose fits your lifestyle. Think about what everyone in the household wants in a pet, whether it be a hiking buddy, an active friend or someone to hang around at home with. If you're looking at a certain breed, learn about their possible medical issues, as well as potential behavioral issues, ahead of time.

Consider getting pet insurance. Veterinary care can be expensive, especially in an emergency – and do be selective. Not all policies cover what you might expect.

Pawtown Veterinary Care

541-777-6310