Best Sports Physical Therapist: Denny Dragan, MS PT Redbird Physiocare

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

BN: You were voted Best Sports PT. What differentiates that type of physical therapy from others?

DD: Most of the sports injuries we see come down to biomechanics, fine tuning what the athletes need to improve their sport. With regular PT, most people come in needing to get back to walking up and down stairs or other everyday activities. An athlete's goals are at a higher level, improving their performance.

BN: What inspired you to become a physical therapist?

DD: I think growing up doing sports, I've always had an interest in performance and ways of treating musculoskeletal injuries. I've always liked medicine – I taught anatomy labs as an undergrad at the University of Nevada – so when I found PT, I was able to combine the things I most like to do: sports and being involved in the medical community.

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

BN: Why do you think readers chose you and Redbird as their preferred choice in PT providers?

DD: Redbird is an environment where everyone works together. That kind of environment helps with healing. As for me, after doing this for a while, I realize how different approaches work for different people. Here, we motivate people and heal them at the same time, teaching them about the body. That's what I've learned to fine tune over the years. Redbird puts a lot of effort into their patients. The camaraderie and the desire for patients to do well, has been wonderful here.

Redbird Physio

541-797-3052