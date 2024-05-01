Best Children's Clothing Store: Hopscotch Kids

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

BN: What's new and exciting at Hopscotch Kids this season?

BB: We just expanded our store space, and we've revamped our website. Since we took over the space next door, we have more inventory and a greater selection, especially for baby essentials like car seats and strollers, plus travel and outdoor gear for parents and children.

BN: It sounds like business is booming. What's your secret?

BB: I've had the store for 20 years, so by now, my customers know they can find whatever it is they're looking for. There's always a variety, and price points for every need. A lot of kids come in to spend some of their allowance money, so we always have things they can afford to buy.

BN: Are there certain items that are especially popular right now?

BB: Oh, everything, really: birthday gifts, clothing, shoes and playwear come to mind.

BN: Why do customers keep coming back to Hopscotch Kids?

BB: We listen to them. We ask for feedback, periodically. Before we expanded, we sent out surveys asking what they wanted to see in the store, what are their favorite brands or types of furniture? Customers wanted sustainably sourced products, companies with good business practices who value how workers are treated. I started this business when my daughter was four months old. Now she's 20 and I still enjoy it! It's just a fun environment.

Hopscotch Kids

5541- 213-2245