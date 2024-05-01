 Best Children's Clothing Store: Hopscotch Kids | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Back to Source

Best Children's Clothing Store: Hopscotch Kids

Interview with Owner, Bridget Bostrom

By

click to enlarge Best Children's Clothing Store: Hopscotch Kids
Natalie Stephenson

BN: What's new and exciting at Hopscotch Kids this season?

BB: We just expanded our store space, and we've revamped our website. Since we took over the space next door, we have more inventory and a greater selection, especially for baby essentials like car seats and strollers, plus travel and outdoor gear for parents and children.

BN: It sounds like business is booming. What's your secret?

BB: I've had the store for 20 years, so by now, my customers know they can find whatever it is they're looking for. There's always a variety, and price points for every need. A lot of kids come in to spend some of their allowance money, so we always have things they can afford to buy.

BN: Are there certain items that are especially popular right now?

BB: Oh, everything, really: birthday gifts, clothing, shoes and playwear come to mind.

BN: Why do customers keep coming back to Hopscotch Kids?

BB: We listen to them. We ask for feedback, periodically. Before we expanded, we sent out surveys asking what they wanted to see in the store, what are their favorite brands or types of furniture? Customers wanted sustainably sourced products, companies with good business practices who value how workers are treated. I started this business when my daughter was four months old. Now she's 20 and I still enjoy it! It's just a fun environment.

Hopscotch Kids
5541- 213-2245
hopscotchkids.com

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Best of the Nest
All Bend Nest
Comments (0)
Add a Comment
BendNest Summer 2024
Digital Edition

Previous Issues

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation