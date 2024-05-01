Best Children's Therapist: Lark Song Counseling

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

BN: What types of therapy does Lark Song offer children?

AT: Play therapy is often the best way to begin with young children, but we have different approaches for different ages. We tend to take a non-directive or child-centered approach, meaning that we discover how they will best be able to communicate in the therapeutic setting by observing their own activity choices and behavior.

BN: Do you offer referrals for other services, if needed?

AT: Definitely. Occupational therapy is a big one. Sometimes over-stimulation can account for the anxiety symptoms we're seeing, so OT can be a nice complement to therapy. Some kids need that kind of sensory integration and support, which can involve types of playground equipment, hula hoops or certain board games for focus work.

BN: What can parents expect on their first visit to Lark Song?

AT: The first appointment is a lot of information gathering to establish a rapport and get a picture of what kind of approach will be appropriate, including how soon to meet without the parents present.

BN: Is there anything more you would like readers to know about Lark Song?

AT: One thing I'm excited about is our primary mission of serving families in our community. Focusing on the under-served child population is my huge passion. Because I can't take it all on, as an individual, I created the group practice to include training more clinicians to work with children, through internships and partnering with entities like OSU and the Central Oregon Behavioral Health Consortium. That's how I'm doing my part.

Lark Song Counseling

541-229-8861