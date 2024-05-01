 Best Midwife: Kelsey Spanbauer, Engedi Wellness | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Best Midwife: Kelsey Spanbauer, Engedi Wellness

Interview with Midwife, Kelsey Spanbauer

By

click to enlarge Best Midwife: Kelsey Spanbauer, Engedi Wellness
Kelsey Spanbauer

BN: How long have you been practicing midwifery in Central Oregon?

KS: I was born in Bend and I've been a midwife here for more than 13 years.

BN: What can a woman expect on her first visit with you?

KS: We start by discussing the mother's vision for her birth experience. Our role can either be more directive or more supportive, according to her preference. Some women want coaching or massage, for example, and some want us to sit back and let them know when they need to do something. We'll check in with any health concerns. We have an apothecary, so we can make customized herbal supplements to aid in the treatment of symptoms like nausea, headaches, insomnia or varicose veins. We have ultrasound and alternative devices like the Pinard horn and fetoscopes to listen to the baby's heartbeat.

BN: Does Engedi help a new mother transition into baby care?

KS: Yes, we have a full pediatric program. The Bravely Born midwifery program includes primary care for Mom and baby through six weeks postpartum, then from there, moms can opt for a year of lactation support and infant care with our First Year Program.

BN: Is there anything more you would like to add?

KS: I appreciate this recognition. We work hard, and sometimes we feel a little invisible. Winning this honor shows that our clients really feel well cared for here. It's a nice surprise.

Engedi Wellness
541-788-0737
bravelyborn.com

