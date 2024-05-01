Editors Note Summer 2024

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Angela Switzer

What are your travel plans this summer? Experiencing various cultures and environments tends to have a positive impact on developing minds. Having just returned from a rejuvenating family vacation, I feel like I gained some insight into slowing down, spending more time with family and friends and valuing quality over quantity.

As we anticipate the summer months, be intentional about how your kids spend their days. For starters, consult our Summer Camps guide, which is a valuable resource for youth activities.

On the flip side, at home, why not facilitate some imaginary play when the days of summer linger? You'll be amazed as the kids are drawn into their own magical worlds and the hours tick away.

If your summer plans include exploring a national park or two, we recommend learning about the Junior Ranger program, which keeps the kids engaged and the wheels turning.

Take a deep breath in after adventuring and wind down with a summer mocktail (amazing recipes inside)! Even kids love to muddle herbs and berries, and who doesn't love a tasty concoction?

This issue, there are loads of summer events in our Calendar, a handy, must-have first aid kit in our Health section and an inspiring interview with a community leader who shares her insight into parenting.

And for the cherry on top, this issue, we present the winners of the annual "Best of the Nest!" Thank you for voicing your opinions on who's raising the bar when it comes to local services for families. It's also just fun to discover new offerings in our ever-expanding town, so enjoy the results!

We hope you have a fabulous summer!