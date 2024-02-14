 Editor's Note Spring 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Editor's Note Spring 2024

Valentine’s Day, Spring Break and Best of the Nest!

By

click to enlarge Editor's Note Spring 2024
SW

I just returned from a quick getaway to the Oregon coast, which provided an exciting change of scenery, complete with some dramatic wind and rain! If you're looking for a spring break destination that won't break the bank, why not drive west over the mountains, and grab some beach time? (See Outdoors for some tips on crabbing at the coast with the kids).

On the other hand, if you're more the warm, sunny weather type, go ahead and reserve a nonstop flight to one of the many southern destinations direct from the Redmond airport. (See Annette Benedetti's Trending article for a complete spring break vacation guide).

It's almost Valentine's Day, one of my favorite holidays since it's filled with love and special treats. We've got some ideas for keeping things on the healthy side without sacrificing taste. Speaking of holidays, Lunar New Year is just around the corner and is celebrated worldwide, not only in Asia, but in many Asian-American communities here at home. Learn more about this beautiful tradition in Nicole Blume's Holiday piece.

And it's here! We're so excited to present the ballot for our annual "Best of the Nest." Who will earn top honors this year? This important tradition recognizes those in the community going above and beyond, according to our readers. Be heard and cast your votes by March 3!

As always, peruse the Calendar for what's happening for kids and families in Central Oregon, including a few spring break camps.

And have fun with this issue's seasonal craft in Kids Corner. Reed baskets are easy to make and are certainly useful for Easter or Mother's Day. Kids will love growing some real grass in the bottom, as a bonus!

We've got an extensive issue packed with valuable information, resources and happenings for all families – enjoy!

About The Author

Angela Switzer

One of the original members of the Source team, Angela remembers the days of ringing fax machines and crying babies when the newspaper operated out of her home. She loves all things outdoors, especially mountain biking with hubby, trail running and cooking gourmet meals, while camping in her beloved Eurovan. Her...

BendNest Spring 2024
