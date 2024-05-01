Central Oregon Junior Golf Association Expands Offerings

The Central Oregon Junior Golf Association just unveiled its 2024 development programs for youth, ages 4-18. Through interactive and social games, movement and play, young golfers will learn foundational skills necessary for the game, as well as gain valuable life lessons. As golfers grow, COJGA builds on this foundation with strategy-driven tasks and cooperative learning, with the aim of eventually moving participants toward competing through COJGA's tournament series.

Young golfers practice putting.

The program also offers a GIRLS GOLF focus, with curriculum developed by the LPGA and USGA. Young ladies will have the opportunity to engage with the game in a low-stress, inclusive environment.

The goal with all of these programs is to create a community of young golfers who love the game and are excited to progress in a positive group setting.

In addition to its development programs, COJGA hosts free golf clinics throughout the summer in La Pine, Madras and Prineville, as well as tournaments and events. After school sessions start in April and run throughout the summer for ages 7 and up.

Registration is open for the summer season. No experience or equipment is necessary. Learn more: cojga.org