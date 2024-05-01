Become a Junior Park Ranger

Families who have visited one or more of the U.S. National Parks may be familiar with this motto and the Junior Ranger program. This is a super fun and educational way for kids to learn about the variety of natural landscapes throughout the country. Plus, you get to collect cool badges!

I have a healthy respect for park rangers. In fact, I'm downright jealous. Of all the careers in the world, it seems one of the most exciting. Imagine spending your days surrounded by the majestic scenery of Crater Lake, Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon or many other of the most beautiful places in the world. And besides, have you ever met a park ranger who isn't friendly?

Families can participate in the Junior Ranger program by picking up an activity booklet when they arrive at participating parks, usually at the visitor center. Some parks have them available online for those eager to get a head start. Next comes the fun part! Kids complete a variety of activities depending on the particular location. These might include answering questions about the local fauna, flora and landscapes, or completing crossword puzzles, word searches and scavenger hunts.

Many of the badges require participants to attend an in-person ranger talk or a hands-on activity. These are memorable events that might include wading around in a creek in search of insects to determine the health of the water, learning about constellations on a spooky night walk or seeing birds of prey up close.

Fortunately, there is no time limit to complete the required activities. When done, your child will return the booklet to a park ranger and recite a motto, taking an oath of their own to "protect parks, continue to learn about parks and share their own ranger story with friends and family."

Congratulations! Your child is now an official Junior Ranger and receives a badge specific to that park.

Nearest to Bend, the Newberry National Monument offers the Junior Ranger program. At Newberry, families will learn about the cataclysmic volcanic history of the region, identify various rocks, search the area for local birds and get lessons in geology, geography, and other sciences. Have you ever explored the Lava River Cave? Walked otherworldly looking trails through black obsidian or hiked the rim of a volcano? You will at Newberry!

Another spot within driving distance is Crater Lake, Oregon's only national park. Here, young rangers imagine and create their own ideal park in their activity book. They also learn tips about how to protect the wildlife, explore the history of Mount Mazama and get to play Bingo! Some Oregon State Parks also offer the Junior Ranger program as well. Stop by a ranger station or visitor center during a visit or check online to verify.

According to the National Park Service, over 200 badges across the county can be earned. Many badges have unique shapes and sizes. Some are made of wood, others of cloth, but most are plastic. They all display the name of the national park. Visitor gift shops often have banners or vests to purchase if you want to proudly display them all in one place, or get a wooden box like we have to keep them as souvenirs.

While my girls are working through the booklets, I often learn along with them. Honestly, I've earned a few badges on my own as an adult. I'm not sure if it was technically allowed (most Junior Rangers are between the ages of 5 and 13) but the ranger could probably tell I was a kid at heart.

The Junior Ranger program creates an opportunity to spark a lifelong interest and appreciation for our country's natural beauty. It's an outstanding way to learn about the diverse region and landscapes of the United States. And you'll have keepsakes for years to come as mementos of your adventuring together. Make sure to add this experience to your list of family must-do's this summer!



Where to go

Check out these regional destinations that offer the Junior Ranger program!

Crater Lake National Park

Junior Rangers discover the explosive history of Mount Mazama, read the legends of the Klamath peoples, search for wildlife and more at Oregon’s only national park.



Newberry National Monument

Central Oregon’s closest spot to earn a badge, this national monument offers Junior Rangers a chance to explore a lava tube, learn about fascinating rocks and hike the rim of a volcano.



John Day Fossil Beds National Monument

Learn about ancient life and interesting landscapes of Oregon and view fossils of plants and animals dating back to over 40 million years.



Fort Vancouver

Junior Rangers learn about John McLoughlin, the Father of Oregon, with the option to drive to nearby Vancouver, WA to see one of the first airplanes ever used in flight.



Oregon Caves National Monument

Near the California and Oregon borders are the “Marble Halls of Oregon” where Junior Rangers tour caves, learn about the critters who live inside (like bats and insects) and more.



Oregon City, the End of the Oregon Trail

Find out how early settlers made it across the United States to the Oregon Territory. Junior Rangers load wagons, make candles and see remnants of how homesteaders survived the trials and tribulations of early life in Oregon.