Ease the Spring Break Pain

Planning a road trip for the kids' spring break?

If not, no need to worry. Why leave Bend? Central Oregon has an endless amount of natural beauty with tons of trails and multiple parks to explore. But what about activities for kids who are tired of parents making them hike or bike all the time? How about a little variety, mom and dad?

Parents may be searching for fun, alternative activities as well. Perhaps they aren't aware of some of the many opportunities we have around Bend. Below is my Top 10 list for hanging out with kids in Bend. And yes, I still encourage spending time outside at a park or hiking or biking. The following locations are open as of 2024, but be sure to check before you go, because hours may vary.

click to enlarge Joshua Savage

1) Vector Volcano

Time to challenge the kids! The clanging of pinball machines and the music of vintage arcade games conjures memories galore when walking inside Vector Volcano. Your kids will think you are a gaming god and hold you in higher esteem after you beat them in Street Fighter 2, Pac-Man, NBA Jam or another old-school game from childhood. What a fun way to earn their respect and show them how cool you really are!

2) Lava Lanes

Been bowling lately? Lava Lanes has been a constant in Bend for a while, and the venue is definitely worth a visit. It has a café, a bar for the adults and an arcade with over 30 games. Bowling is something different than the usual pastimes, and my family enjoys mixing things up a bit. I always promise myself to go more often so I can get better and maybe break 200 one of these days!

3) Sun Mountain Fun Center

Get a full day of play at Sun Mountain Fun Center. With an arcade, virtual reality games, bumper cars, laser tag, go-karts and much more, the kids are guaranteed to find something to enjoy. Mini-Golf is my favorite!

4) K1 Speed

If you feel the need for speed, drive (the speed limit) to K1 Speed and then cut loose. The indoor track allows friendly competition with its electric, environmentally friendly go-karts. Race family, friends or complete strangers at speeds of up to 45mph. Better yet, attempt to set a track record and be the envy of all your friends. Afterwards, stand on the winner's podium and proclaim yourself the victor!

5) Ultimate Scavenger Bend

Looking for an exciting family-friendly activity? Ultimate Scavenger Bend, which I founded, educates and entertains all at the same time. Fun clues lead participants to awesome destinations that include history, art, local restaurants and more. Choose hunts that focus on downtown or challenge yourself with clues all throughout the city. Better yet, a new Kid's Hunt was just released!

6) Bookstores

I have readers in my family. My oldest daughter can spend hours in a bookstore and honestly, so can I. Sometimes we browse, sometimes we buy, but any time spent in a bookstore is time well spent in our opinion.

A few of our local favorites:

Pegasus has comics, graphic novels, and a great selection of new books.

Roundabout Books has a laid-back, relaxed vibe where you can chill with tea, coffee and other treats.

Big Story has an amazing collection of new and used books.

Underground Book Gallery – I mean, the place is literally underground! If this is not enough of a reason to visit, it also has a unique collection of used books and art, jewelry and other items from local artisans. There are a few others around town, including Dudley's, and I suggest visiting them all to find a favorite.

7) The Pavilion

Many activities await at The Pavilion – hockey, curling, ice skating and my personal favorite, roller skating. It was always a favorite of mine as a kid, and these days my daughters enjoy it. During spring break, it offers Open Skate every day! Check the calendar for times.

8) Mountain Air

This spot has trampolines galore; 26 on the main court to be exact. Plus, there is an Air Court where kids can play dodgeball, basketball, tag and other competitive games. The Toddler Zone is perfect for the little ones. After bouncing to their heart's content, you can bet the kids will sleep well.

9) Bend Rock Gym

Perhaps the closest way to get outside without getting outside is a visit to the Bend Rock Gym. If you're looking to get some exercise, want to hone your climbing skills, or if you are just getting started, this is the place to go. Rock walls range from 15 to 50 feet, with varying levels of difficulty. The gym has all the equipment you need, or bring your own.

click to enlarge Joshua Savage

10) Murals & Art in Bend

If many of these suggestions seem expensive, let me suggest a free one: Art! Bend has a significant collection of sculptures, murals and paintings scattered around the city. The roundabouts, the Old Mill District, Tin Pan Alley and other alleys in downtown Bend immediately come to mind as spots to explore. Think of it as a way to be outside without the trails. Stop by Visit Bend and get a pamphlet with information about the Roundabout Art Route. Return later, take a quiz and get a prize.

Any kid-friendly spots you want to add to the list? Let us know. Have a great Spring Break!