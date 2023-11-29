click to enlarge SW

Here we are, back again for the final "Savage in Bend" question of 2023!

This one comes from Jon Jones, perhaps better known around town as The Bend Foodie, thanks to the well-known and appetizing Facebook Group of the same name. Jones heard a rumor and wants to know, "Did Bend ever have a secret underground system like those in other Oregon towns?"

Readers familiar with Oregon's history might know that cities such as Portland, Pendleton and Astoria have an elaborate network of underground tunnels. These human-created passageways were allegedly used to transport goods and to avoid the busy streets above ground. Chinese laborers supposedly used them to avoid interactions with the locals. More often, however, rumors say they were used for nefarious activities such as moving illegal goods including moonshine, prostitution, gambling and who knows what else! In fact, they became known as "Shanghai Tunnels" because unsuspecting men were drugged, kidnapped and moved through the tunnels, where they were forced aboard sailing ships for labor — at least in the port cities. One minute a fella was enjoying a brew, and the next thing he knew he was aboard a ship bound for sea! Thus, the term 'shanghaied' was coined.

Today, many of these undergrounds are open to the public for tours and such. Some are unsanctioned shelters for the homeless. And although rumors abound, no one can confirm that Bend ever had such an intricate tunnel system.

Why not?

Can you imagine digging through the ubiquitous lava rock?

This is not to say Bend doesn't make ample use of its basements and such, especially downtown. Most are used for storage, but we are seeing more and more underground spaces being converted into innovative places to hang out and make a profit.

For example, modern day speakeasies appear to be a trendy theme. Once upon a time, during Prohibition, illicit hangout spots, aka speakeasies, popped up in cities all around the United States. People had to have their alcohol, and the social aspect of drinking with others was just as important, if not more so.

Obviously, a true speakeasy has no need to exist these days (unless you're trying to avoid permits or selling your own homebrews), but some businesses like to recreate the historical, perhaps forbidden vibe of those days.

Cellar 65, the newest spot as of this writing, is located under the Blissful Spoon. The space is darkly lit and art on the dark walls depict women in '20s-style clothing. Domaine Serene, the downtown wine bar, also boasts an underground basement turned drinking establishment. The Cellar, home of those tasty cask-conditioned ales, has an eclectic speakeasy vibe, located beneath Silverado. Though not a speakeasy, we can also add The Capitol nightclub to the list of underground locations. Sure, I'm old and past my clubbing days, but sometimes this spot offers comedy nights, salsa lessons and other fun stuff.

As a writer/bookworm, my favorite "underground" location happens to be one of the most unique bookstores I've ever visited, the Underground Book Gallery, right next to the Cellar. The small shop is a cozy, creative space where local artisans and writers display and sell their wares. Besides unique art on the walls and a healthy selection of used books, UBG hosts events and artists featuring mixed media, sculptures, handmade clothing and more. If lucky, you might even catch someone playing the piano or accordion!

Unless we consider the lava tubes or the numerous caves around Central Oregon part of an underground (they have quite a fascinating history of uses as well), Bend does not appear to have a deep, dark, nefarious system of tunnels like some of the other places in our state. Still, exploring our city's underground should keep you busy for a while. If the popular trend continues, we will probably see more fun and creative spots pop up. OK with me!

If I missed any "undergrounds" in Bend worth mentioning, please let me know. See you again in 2024. Until then, enjoy the holidays and keep sending those questions to the email below. I am having a blast with the research!

[email protected]