15th Year to Fight Sex Trafficking in Central OR

regonians looking to support a positive cause creating a safer world for children in the community are invited to nonprofit IN OUR BACKYARD’s Annual Freedom Fundraiser, Saturday September 28th at the Boys and Girls Club gym. An evening out on the town filled with fun and a positive way to protect children and save lives. This event will feature a delectable dinner, live music entertainment, auction, games, and raffle prizes. The Pick Your Paradise Raffle offers a trip to paradise of your choosing! Imagine a trip to Bali for $200! Entertainment and special guests include Nita Belles, Founder and President, law enforcement safety tips for parents, survivor made art, and more. The risk of human trafficking online is increasing for our youth and the vulnerable. IN OUR BACKYARD links arms across Central Oregon to prevent it through positive action. Over 10,000 Central Oregonian students have been educated to prevent the risk of becoming a target. Join the Freedom Fundraiser to make a positive impact by visiting www.InourBackyard to purchase tickets today! For information call 541-639-5008.Raising awareness through community events is the first step to stop it. Executive Director Cheryl Csiky emphasizes, “Parents, families, and the community prevent this atrocity for youth when we link arms together.” Over 15 years of experience in education, mobilization, and partnership has led to over 600 actionable tips to law enforcement and 172 missing children recoveries.In 2022, the category of Online enticement saw an increase of 82% from 2021 to 2022. One of the contributing factors in that growth was an alarming spike in reports of financial sextortion, a crime in which kids are targeted to share explicit photos and then threatened by offenders that they will share the images with the child’s friends, family, or others if they don’t give the blackmailer money. Several of these cases have had tragic outcomes with panicked children taking their own lives. In previous years, sextortion offenders were more likely to target young girls with a goal of obtaining additional explicit images. In 2022, we saw a large increase in boys being blackmailed for money instead of images. NCMEC analysts have analyzed reports of financial sextortion to provide insights about the victims and offenders that can be used to create prevention resources and support law enforcement efforts to respond to these crimes.Known for posting Freedom Stickers in restrooms throughout the United States, IN OUR BACKYARD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Central Oregon that links arms in the fight against human trafficking. From prevention to restoration -- IN OUR BACKYARD has collaborated with law enforcement, survivors, government officials, social service providers, medical professionals, businesses, schools, and faith communities as the key to creating a comprehensive, lasting change through education, mobilization, and partnerships.