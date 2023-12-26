2024 Continues The Love Of Music With Sunriver Music Festival

2024 continues the tradition of Sunriver Music Festival's crowd-pleasing Valentine's Day Dinner & Dance Concert on Wednesday, February 14.



Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and featuring an energetic jazz combo fronted by tenor saxophonist Cliff Colón, it’s an opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. All seats are reserved and tickets include a hosted happy hour, multi-course dinner, and full concert. This event typically sells out but tickets are available now at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-1084.





About Cliff Colón

Cliff Colón’s raw expressiveness and ability to channel the purest of emotions into each note sets him apart from the pack. His proficiency and unabashed expression has aided him in becoming a definitive leader and innovative soloist. Based in the Seattle/Tacoma region, Colón is a brilliant saxophonist continually amazing audiences with every performance. Jazz, funk, hip-hop, you name it…Cliff’s playing is exciting. On February 14 at the Great Hall, this energy is amplified exponentially as his specially curated 5-piece band travels to Central Oregon to fill the stage with upbeat tunes and romantic ballads.

Tickets are also on sale now for Piano Showcase at the Tower on March 16. Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre features acclaimed classical pianist Sean Chen and award-winning blues and boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza. This multi-genre event—including a masterclass, workshop and diverse concert program—celebrates the versatility and virtuosity of the piano.

Visit sunrivermusic.org for tickets to Piano Showcase at the Tower.