A Wave of Change

Join Portland Icons such as the Timbers, Trail Blazers, The Oregon Convention Center, and Levy, in Shaping Food System Futures for all

click to enlarge The Wave Foundation

It all begins and ends with food. Regional Food Systems represent a unique opportunity to strengthen overall community health, impact regional economies, and support environmental sustainability by creating equitable, resilient, and more sustainable food systems. But what exactly constitutes a food system? As Justin Zeulner, Founder and President of The Wave Foundation puts it, “A food system encompasses the journey from those who cultivate, harvest, and procure our food, to the chefs and venues that foster communal gatherings, and even the innovative methods for repurposing surplus food, and everything in between.”On April 24, a collective Regional Food System Symposium will take place in Portland, Oregon with some of the biggest players in the game. Hosted at Providence Park, this unprecedented gathering promises to unite organizations seeking to harness their collective power, reach, and impact across the region. “As part of our Green is Gold environmental platform, we firmly believe that by starting with our own sustainable approach to food at Providence Park, we not only enhance the overall experience for our fans but also contribute to making our region a better place to live. We are excited to host this event, showcasing how we are collaboratively working alongside our partners to inspire change.” says Heather Davis, Portland Timbers CEO.Attendees will indulge in delicious chef-inspired dishes sourced from the local area while engaging with a diverse array of speakers representing every facet of the regional food landscape. Among them are representatives from the Portland Timbers, Levy, the Rose Quarter, Oregon Convention Center, Oregon DEQ, EPA, Blanchet House, Yakama Nation, Bristol Bay Native Corporation, and more.One compelling illustration of the collaborative spirit driving this event is the uplifting tale of Tribal-caught salmon sourced from the Columbia River. The salmon then journeyed to the Moda Center, where chefs representing the Timbers and Trail Blazers received first-hand instruction in the art of cultural handling, processing, and smoking. As a result, the smoked salmon was properly packaged in food boxes for distribution among Tribes, contributing to the delivery of over 10,000 pounds of fresh food to communities grappling with the impacts of COVID-19."We look forward to a continued collaboration with The Wave Foundation as they bolster our regional food system and create market opportunities aligned with our goals and values. Working with them to elevate our marketing, infrastructure deployment, and expertise aligns seamlessly with our aspiration to lead the way in establishing a premier regional food hub for the Northwest starting right here in the Lands of the Yakama,” says Phil Rigdon of the Yakama Nation.Supporting The Wave Foundation's food system efforts is a grant from The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), within the The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This two-year grant initiative aims to establish enduring systems for sustainable and equitable regional food networks. Collaboration has been the cornerstone of this initiative's success; when we unite to uplift one another's endeavors, we pave the way for authentic and innovative solutions for equity & climate within the Northwest regional food system.To join the conversation and contribute to our collective efforts, reach out to The Wave Foundation and take your seat at the table.