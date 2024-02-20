Bend Core Area Businesses Receive Grant Money For Improvements

Six local businesses in Bend’s Core Area will collectively receive $100,000 after the Bend Urban Renewal Agency voted to approve business assistance grants.







The Bend Urban Renewal Agency, which is made up of Bend City Councilors, approved grant awards on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to support both internal and external building improvements.



Examples include signage, exterior lighting, safety upgrades, permit fees, and accessibility improvements. Six of the seven applicants were approved for some level of funding.





The awarded businesses include: Colima Market

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

Growing Tree Children's Center

Timber Kiddies Preschool

Open Space Event Studios

1631 NE Second Street (Building Owner Applied) which houses Ritual Beauty Bar, Puppy Parlor, Broken Halo Salon, and Ajaye Beauty

This was the first round of applications for this program, which is expected to be available on an annual basis.

“I’m so excited to see this program directly helping Bend businesses, including two childcare operators who help make our community and our Core Area so special,” said City Councilor and chair of the Bend Urban Renewal Agency Barb Campbell.

The Core Area Business Assistance Program is a grant program to support both internal and external building upgrades that improve the appearance and operations of businesses within the Core Area. The program is funded from revenue generated by the Core Area Tax Increment Financing Area and is intended to help spur redevelopment, improve the aesthetics of the Core Area, and directly support businesses.

The Core Area Advisory Board reviewed and scored the applications before making an initial funding recommendation to the Bend Urban Renewal Agency on the allocation of funds. Projects were evaluated based on their catalytic potential, demonstrated financial need, as well as equitable outcomes in which small, local, and disadvantaged businesses were prioritized for funding.





