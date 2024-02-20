 Bend Core Area Businesses Receive Grant Money For Improvements | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Bend Core Area Businesses Receive Grant Money For Improvements

By

Six local businesses in Bend’s Core Area will collectively receive $100,000 after the Bend Urban Renewal Agency voted to approve business assistance grants.


click to enlarge Bend Core Area Businesses Receive Grant Money For Improvements
City of Bend
The Bend Urban Renewal Agency, which is made up of Bend City Councilors, approved grant awards on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to support both internal and external building improvements.

Examples include signage, exterior lighting, safety upgrades, permit fees, and accessibility improvements. Six of the seven applicants were approved for some level of funding.

The awarded businesses include:

  • Colima Market
  • Dogwood Cocktail Cabin
  • Growing Tree Children's Center
  • Timber Kiddies Preschool
  • Open Space Event Studios
  • 1631 NE Second Street (Building Owner Applied) which houses Ritual Beauty Bar, Puppy Parlor, Broken Halo Salon, and Ajaye Beauty

This was the first round of applications for this program, which is expected to be available on an annual basis.

“I’m so excited to see this program directly helping Bend businesses, including two childcare operators who help make our community and our Core Area so special,” said City Councilor and chair of the Bend Urban Renewal Agency Barb Campbell.

The Core Area Business Assistance Program is a grant program to support both internal and external building upgrades that improve the appearance and operations of businesses within the Core Area. The program is funded from revenue generated by the Core Area Tax Increment Financing Area and is intended to help spur redevelopment, improve the aesthetics of the Core Area, and directly support businesses.

The Core Area Advisory Board reviewed and scored the applications before making an initial funding recommendation to the Bend Urban Renewal Agency on the allocation of funds. Projects were evaluated based on their catalytic potential, demonstrated financial need, as well as equitable outcomes in which small, local, and disadvantaged businesses were prioritized for funding.


Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PET PHOTO

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 14-21, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation