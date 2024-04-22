Mosaic Receives $10,000 Donation From PacificSource

Guests at the event will enjoy a nourishing meal while gathering with fellow supporters to learn more about Mosaic and their mission to provide trusted quality care, with compassion and support for all.
“We could not be more thankful for the individuals and companies who have pledged their support for our first-ever fundraising luncheon,” said Megan Haase, Mosaic’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for PacificSource and their generous support of the health of our community.”
100% of the funds raised at the luncheon will be used to ensure that current and future Mosaic patients continue to have access to comprehensive care for any stage of life. Mosaic currently serves 30,000 patients across the region.
"PacificSource is honored to stand alongside our valued partner, Mosaic Community Health, in their tireless dedication to enhancing the health and wellness of the communities they serve,” said Dan Stevens, PacificSource Executive Vice President of Provider and Regional Partnerships. “We enthusiastically lend our support to this worthy cause and anticipate the forthcoming fundraiser to make a profound impact on expanding access to holistic care."
To support the More than Medical Fundraising Luncheon as a Table Captain, volunteer or guest, please email: [email protected]. Learn more about the event at MosaicCH.org.