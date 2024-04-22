 Mosaic Receives $10,000 Donation From PacificSource | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Mosaic Receives $10,000 Donation From PacificSource

Funding Supports “More than Medical” Inaugural Fundraising Luncheon

Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters and Madras, has received a $10,000 donation from PacificSource Health Plans to support Mosaic’s inaugural fundraising luncheon. The “More Than Medical” Fundraising Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend.
click to enlarge Mosaic Receives $10,000 Donation From PacificSource
Mosaic Medical

Guests at the event will enjoy a nourishing meal while gathering with fellow supporters to learn more about Mosaic and their mission to provide trusted quality care, with compassion and support for all.

“We could not be more thankful for the individuals and companies who have pledged their support for our first-ever fundraising luncheon,” said Megan Haase, Mosaic’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for PacificSource and their generous support of the health of our community.”

100% of the funds raised at the luncheon will be used to ensure that current and future Mosaic patients continue to have access to comprehensive care for any stage of life. Mosaic currently serves 30,000 patients across the region.

"PacificSource is honored to stand alongside our valued partner, Mosaic Community Health, in their tireless dedication to enhancing the health and wellness of the communities they serve,” said Dan Stevens, PacificSource Executive Vice President of Provider and Regional Partnerships. “We enthusiastically lend our support to this worthy cause and anticipate the forthcoming fundraiser to make a profound impact on expanding access to holistic care."

To support the More than Medical Fundraising Luncheon as a Table Captain, volunteer or guest, please email: [email protected]. Learn more about the event at MosaicCH.org.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 17-24, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation