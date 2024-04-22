Protect the Owyhee Canyonlands Delegation Joins National Monument Event in D.C.

On Tuesday, April 16, a delegation of Oregon activists and civic leaders—including musician, environmentalist, and drag queen Pattie Gonia— joined Tribal leaders, community advocates, and members of congress from across the West to call on President Biden to designate and expand national monuments. Nearly 45,000 petition signatures were delivered to President Biden seeking national monument status for the Owyhee Canyonlands. The event was held in Washington, D.C.

A delegation of Oregon activists and civic leaders—including musician, environmentalist, and drag queen Pattie Gonia—will join Tribal leaders, community advocates, and members of congress from across the West on Tuesday, April 16 to call on President Biden to designate and expand national monuments.“The Owyhee Canyonlands provide critical spaces for all Oregonians, especially people of color, Indigenous people, and Queer people like me to experience the majesty of nature in ways that resonate with them,” said Pattie Gonia. “Protecting the Owyhee Canyonlands is a direct climate solution and a chance to do right by nature. President Biden must act now to establish the Owyhee Canyonlands National Monument to ensure we have a healthy planet for future generations,” she urged.The campaign to Protect the Owyhee Canyonlands launched in September 2023 and has already garnered unprecedented support from concerned citizens. To date, the campaign has secured more than 40,000 signatures calling for national monument status before the end of 2024.The campaign has received broad and diverse support—which includes endorsements from Tribal leaders, business owners, elected officials, and more. Hear directly from them about why they support a national monument designation here.Campaign representatives are available to update the media on their efforts. Delegates include:Ontario City Councilor Eddie MelendrezRyan Houston, Executive Director, Oregon Natural Desert AssociationTim Davis, Founder and Executive Director, Friends of the OwyheeCaitlin Houston, sophomore at Summit High School in Bend, Oregon