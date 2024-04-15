Bobbie Casalino Lewis Joins DeDominic & Associates, Inc. to Head Style & Impact Division

With love & glow, Bobbie Casalino Lewis epitomizes the essence of transformation and empowerment. GLOW serves as Bobbie's life purpose, radiating inspiration and impact to countless women and men of all ages. Throughout her remarkable journey, Bobbie has illuminated the path for those who follow, turning life's challenges into stepping stones for others to tread upon. At the age of 70, she stands as a beacon of vibrant living, wisdom, and joy, driven by a profound sense of duty to share her learned wisdom with the world.
Bobbie champions a life of simplicity rooted in embracing one's true essence, reminding everyone of their inherent beauty, intelligence, and worthiness of love. Her crusade for authenticity resonates deeply with individuals seeking to make a lasting impression and embrace their uniqueness.
In her role as head of the Style & Impact Division, Bobbie will work closely with CEOs, speakers, and individuals seeking to enhance their professional presence. From TED Talks to board presentations and pitch meetings with venture capitalists, Bobbie offers personalized coaching sessions designed to elevate one's style and impact.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bobbie to our team," said Patty DeDominic, Founder and CEO at DeDominic & Associates, Inc. of Central Oregon "Her passion for empowering individuals to embrace their true selves aligns perfectly with our mission of helping high performers reach their full potential. Bobbie's wealth of experience and dedication to her craft make her an invaluable asset to our organization."
For individuals seeking to make a better, more professional, and uniquely impactful impression, Patty DeDominic invites them to book a discovery session by emailing [email protected] or call (541) 777-1533
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.