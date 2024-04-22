Jefferson, Crook, & Deschutes Counties WorkSource Benefits Navigator Request for Proposal

click to enlarge East Cascades Works

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

On April 15, 2024, East Cascades Works (EC Works) launched its search for a WorkSource Benefits Navigator provider in Jefferson, Crook, & Deschutes Counties and is inviting proposals from qualified entities interested in providing comprehensive Benefits Navigation services. Duties include meeting with customers to access resources needed to find and keep a job, collaborating with local partners, maintaining customer data, utilizing technology platforms for communication, attending required trainings and conferences, and facilitating outreach to community partners and customers who live in rural parts of the region.This program is supported through a Future Ready Oregon Workforce Benefits Navigator Grant from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission aimed at helping to increase jobseekers access to local, state, and federal benefits and resources that reduce barriers to finding employment. Carefully selected Benefits Navigators, positioned at the greeter station within WorkSource Oregon offices and outreaching to the rural areas of the counties, will serve as the first point of contact for customers, offering immediate assistance and guidance."We are seeking contractors who are committed to providing high-quality, individualized support to jobseekers from diverse backgrounds," said Heather Ficht, Executive Director at EC Works. "The Benefits Navigation program plays a crucial role in ensuring effective engagement and support for individuals in navigating Oregon's workforce resources."Entities interested in applying should review the full RFP at ecworks.org , along with the timeline detailed below.Request for Proposals Released —- 4/15/2024Deadline for Written Questions —- 5/1/2024, 11:59pm PacificDeadline for Submission —- 5/15/2024, 11:59pm PacificProvisional Award Notification —- 6/3/2024Contract Start Date —- 7/1/2024*EC Works reserves the right to extend any of the actual or proposed dates in the timeline.: East Cascades Works (EC Works) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designated by the Governor of Oregon to convene, oversee, and support the local workforce system. Headquartered in Bend, EC Works serves a ten-county area just east of the Cascades, including Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler counties.